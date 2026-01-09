Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Toxic first look, says this to director Geetu Mohandas on Yash's intimate scene: 'No male director is man enough to...'

Just like other celebs, Ram Gopal Varma commented on Yash's Toxic first look. However, his comment stood out because he praised director Geetu Mohandas for directing the viral intimate scene of Yash with Natalie Burn.

Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' ignited a major stir with its very first teaser, instantly setting social media abuzz and raising anticipation. Joining in the line of praises, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gave a shoutout to director Geetu Mohandas, hailing her for being the "ultimate symbol of women empowerment."

Taking to his X handle, RGV shared his surprising reaction to the director's work on the film. "After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas is the ultimate symbol of Women's Empowerment. No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can't believe she shot this," he wrote.

After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this https://t.co/ZxyxU8Da40 pic.twitter.com/qzFUcv9JIb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 8, 2026

Earlier, stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Rishab Shetty also hailed the teaser on social media. The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram Story to react to the teaser. Giving the teaser a thumbs up, the actress wrote, "Dynamite." Karan Johar, in his story, added, "WOW!!!! What a BIRTHDAY announcement!!! Truly ROCKING!"

The much-awaited teaser for actor Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' was unveiled on Thursday, coinciding with the actor's birthday celebrations.

The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya, instantly sparking excitement among fans. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opens with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.