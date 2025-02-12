Ram Gopal Varma humorously remarked that he wouldn't know if Rajinikanth could exist "without slow motion."

Ram Gopal Varma, famous for directing films like Company, Satya, and Sarkar, recently spoke with Pinkvilla about the difference between an actor and a star.

During the interview, he humorously remarked that he wouldn't know if Rajinikanth could exist "without slow motion." Ram Gopal Varma, while discussing the difference between an actor and a star, used Rajinikanth as an example.

He explained, “Acting is about a character; a star is about a performance,” emphasizing that there's a significant difference between the two. He went on to express uncertainty about whether Rajinikanth is a “good actor,” noting that he couldn’t see him playing a role like Bhikhu Mhatre, a character from Satya played by Manoj Bajpayee.

However, RGV pointed out that what people love about Rajinikanth is his larger-than-life persona and the way his fans connect with his style.

He added, "Without slow motion, I don’t know if Rajinikanth can exist. You don’t mind seeing Rajinikanth walking in slow motion for half of the film without doing anything. It gives you a high."

Ram Gopal Varma went on to explain that stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are almost worshipped by their fans, with their larger-than-life image making it tough for them to take on ordinary roles. He emphasised that their immense fame and iconic status have made them more than just actors, turning them into cultural symbols.

As a result, it's hard for audiences to see them in any role other than their own star persona. For these stars, the distinction between their real self and the character they play becomes blurred, and it’s not easy for them to take on characters that don’t align with their larger-than-life public image.

He said, "When a star plays a normal character, it can be disappointing." He then remembered watching a film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, where his character had a stomachache. He added, “I used to hate that scene. I don’t want to see Amitabh Bachchan having a stomachache. So you always look at them like demigods. Demigods can’t become characters."