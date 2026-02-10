FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

After the Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide, Ram Gopal Varma opposed banning social media for minors. He said platforms like YouTube and TikTok can aid learning and proper guidance is better than restrictions.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'
After the tragic suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad, there have been calls to ban social media for children under 16. Restricting access, according to many, could shield children from dangerous material, peer pressure and digital addiction. The argument spurred conversations about the impact of social media on developing brains throughout India.

RGV speaks out against the ban:

Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) expressed his thoughts on the subject and was adamantly against the prohibition. In a social media post titled 'BAN THE BANNERS,' he made the case that preventing minors from using social media could do more harm than good. 'It's stupid to think social media is just a pointless diversion,' he said.

Social media as a learning tool:

Social media isn't just for amusement, Varma clarified. A lot of young people use sites like YouTube, Reddit and TikTok to connect with others, learn new skills and pursue hobbies. He pointed out that kids can learn languages, study coding, advance their scientific understanding and even pick up knowledge more quickly on these platforms than they would in a classroom.

Also read: Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours

Risks of a ban:

He asserted that social media bans might cause Indian children to fall behind in terms of technology. Indian children may be at a disadvantage because children in nations with fewer restrictions may have better access to educational opportunities. Varma also underlined that risks like addiction and harmful content cannot be eliminated by merely banning social media. Rather, he recommended instruction and direction to help kids use social media in a responsible manner.

Balanced approach needed:

Social media impacts children, which people fear, but Varma shows a balanced solution through his viewpoint. Digital resources provide children with safe access to online spaces when they receive proper guidance and their parents understand their digital usage needs. The discussion exists because society needs to find ways to protect minors while providing them with learning and growth opportunities.

