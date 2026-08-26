Ram Gopal Varma MOCKS Yash's Toxic? Netizens notice THIS major hint, troll director: 'Have some manners to...'

As the nation is gripped by the fever of Yash's Toxic, director Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he chose to skip watching Geetu Mohandas' directorial and revisited another classic. Toxic has been released worldwide with much fanfare. However, the negative reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have shocked everyone, be it from the film industry or common moviegoers. Amid the shocking reception to the film, RGV dropped a post saying that he's watching his favourite film again, indirectly hinting that he's not watching Toxic, or rather, wants to refresh himself by watching another film after the Yash starrer.

As the nation is gripped by the fever of Yash's Toxic, director Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he chose to skip watching Geetu Mohandas' directorial and revisited another classic. Toxic has been released worldwide with much fanfare. However, the negative reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have shocked everyone, be it from the film industry or common moviegoers. Amid the shocking reception to the film, RGV dropped a post saying that he's watching his favourite film again, indirectly hinting that he's not watching Toxic, or rather, wants to refresh himself by watching another film after the Yash starrer.

How did RGV mock Toxic?

On X, the Sarkar director tweeted, "Now watching #Dhurandhar again." With this tweet, he hinted at two possibilities: either he chose to skip Toxic, or he needed to relieve himself after getting intoxicated with Yash's latest film. However, Varma didn't name Toxic, so we can't directly assume that he has attacked Yash's film.

Now watching #Dhurandhar again . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 26, 2026

Why is RGV's tweet more of a taunt to Toxic makers?

When the controversial teaser was dropped, in which we see Yash's Raya making out with a girl in cementary right before the action scene. After this reveal, several netizens slammed Geetu and even Yash. But RGV supported the vision of the makers. In January 2026, Ramu wrote on X, "After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic, I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment...No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman. I still can’t believe she shot this." Now, when the film was released, RGV chose not to tweet about Toxic. This is a clear hint that he's avoiding Toxic.

Also read: Toxic movie review: Yash- Geetu Mohandas' film is EPIC waste, high on action, style, but very low on emotions, ends up causing Dimag Ka Dahi

Netizens slammed RGV

As expected, Varma's tweet met with strong criticism, with several netizens slamming him. A netizen wrote, "I understood TOXIC is like DHURANDHAR? /Watching DHURANDHAR is better than watching TOXIC." Another netizen wrote, "Why, sir, don't watch masterpieces again." One of the netizens wrote, "Can understand the audience reacting like that. But at least have some manner to respect someone's hard work and craft as a filmmaker like you lol. Better than many shitty movies."