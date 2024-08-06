Ram Gopal Varma claims ‘big Telugu star’ paid to run his flop film in theatres, netizens think it’s…

Ram Gopal Varma claims that Tollywood runs on ego and says this about a 'big Telugu star'.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is best known for films like Company, Sarkar, and more, recently made a shocking claim against a 'big Telugu star'. The filmmaker claimed that Tollywood runs on ego, and that a star once paid to run his flop film in theatres

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that a prominent Telugu actor had resorted to an unusual tactic to keep his film running in theaters, despite its lackluster performance at the box office. He said, "One particular hero, a corporate company from Bombay came and did a film with a big star in Telugu. The film, maybe at some point, came into deficit. The corporate company wanted to remove it. Now the star’s fans, felt that it's an insult if it doesn’t at least continue for this long a time."

He further added, "So the hero called the corporate company head and said 'I will use my own money but you have to run it till this point of time." This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry, with fans speculating about the identity of the actor.

Many netizens on Twitter speculated the 'big Telugu star' to be Prabhas. One of the comments read, "Only one telegu actor working in Bollywood that is none other than Prabhas." Another social media user commented, "Lottery Prabhas who else? only he worked with Bombay companies till now from TFI. but nobody will talk because he is not a big star." Others suggested that it's Mahesh Babu and one of the comments read, "Mahesh Babu Guntur Karam still running in Venkteshwara theatre."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma recently made a special appearance in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film has broken several box office records and has collected over Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office.

