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Ram Gopal Varma backs Prakash Raj in Nagababu row: 'A leader is not crowned as a king'

Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the Nagababu-Prakash Raj controversy, saying that in a democracy, leaders are elected to solve people's problems and are not above questioning.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ram Gopal Varma backs Prakash Raj in Nagababu row: 'A leader is not crowned as a king'
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has entered the ongoing social media debate involving Jana Sena leader Nagababu and actor Prakash Raj, adding his own perspective on leadership and democracy.

The controversy began after Nagababu, who serves as Jana Sena Party General Secretary and MLC, shared a post on X along with a photograph of Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

In the post, Nagababu wrote, "The leader’s word is the ultimate authority. Only the leader knows what is right and what is wrong. One should follow the leader without asking questions and leaving doubts aside."

The remarks quickly sparked debate online, with many users discussing whether political leaders should be followed unquestioningly.

Prakash Raj Hits Back

Actor Prakash Raj strongly disagreed with Nagababu's statement and responded on social media. "We are not sheep, we are not slaves. In a democracy, it is the right of every citizen to question. Any leader has a responsibility to answer to the people," Prakash Raj wrote.

His response soon went viral, drawing support as well as criticism from social media users and political observers.

Ram Gopal Varma Joins The Conversation

As the exchange continued to gain attention, Ram Gopal Varma also shared his views on the issue.

"In a democracy, people entrust a leader with a responsible position with the belief that he will solve their problems. He is not crowned as a king," Varma posted on social media.

The director's remarks have triggered another round of discussions online, with many interpreting them as support for the idea that elected representatives should remain accountable to the public.

Debate Spills Beyond Politics

The disagreement has now become a talking point not just in political circles but also among film industry followers, given the involvement of two prominent actors and a well-known filmmaker.

Varma has previously commented on issues involving members of the Mega family and Andhra Pradesh politics. Although he had largely stayed away from such controversies in recent times, his latest remarks have once again put him at the centre of a social media debate.

While some users praised Varma for backing democratic accountability, others defended Nagababu's comments, arguing that party workers are expected to trust their leadership.

For now, the exchange between Nagababu, Prakash Raj and Ram Gopal Varma continues to fuel discussions online about leadership, democracy and the right to question those in power.

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