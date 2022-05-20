Ram Charan wishes RRR co-star Jr NTR on his birthday, says 'words can't define who you are to me'

Ram Charan, Jr NTR/Twitter, File photo

It's heartening to see two co-stars bonding as brothers. Yes, we are talking about none other than RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Over the course of time, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have spoken about their bond and how much each one respects the other. Even when there were reports that Ram Charan walked away with more screen time in RRR and was showered with more love for his act in the SS Rajamouli directorial, there were no insecurities involved and nothing that was printed come between their friendship. In fact, the two actors handled the matter very maturely and were always all-praise for each other off-screen.

Over time, it's become evident that Ram Charan and Jr NTR have a friendship that words can't define. And today, on the occasion of Jr NTR's 39th birthday, Ram Charan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to his 'brother, friend' and express in a few words what the Janatha Garage actor means to him.

"Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me

@tarak9999! I will always always cherish what we have Happy Birthday!" read Ram Charan's tweet for Jr NTR.

Check out his tweet below:

Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 !

I will always always cherish what we have

Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m May 20, 2022



Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who was also part of RRR, wished Jr NTR on the occasion of his birthday today. "Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done Ajay," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done

Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc May 20, 2022

Jr NTR gained nationwide fame after his portrayal of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaram Raju. He married Lakshmi Pranathi on May 5, 2011, and has two sons named Abhay Ram, born on July 22, 2014, and Bhargava Ram, born on June 4, 2018.

One of the highest-paid Indian actors, Jr NTR has featured in films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jai Lava Kusa, Nannaku Prematho, among others.