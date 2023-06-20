Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni blessed with baby girl

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela

After 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni finally step into a new phase of their life, parenthood, as they welcome a baby girl. The couple got blessed with a girl on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news came after the couple’s video went viral on social media, wherein they could be seen entering the hospital, hinting that they could welcome their child soon.

The happy news of Ram Charan and Upasana becoming parents to a baby girl was shared by the Apollo Hospital, where the actor’s wife is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr. Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Earlier, on Mother’s Day, Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post about embracing motherhood after 11 years of marriage and wrote, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit in. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give the unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

In an interview with ETimes, Upasana revealed the first reaction of Ram Charan to the pregnancy news and said, “When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when we celebrated,”

She also added that “He’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan who recently embraced fatherhood will be next seen in the movie Game Changer. Helmed by S. Shankar, the movie also stars Kiara Advani. The first look of the actor that was released on his birthday left fans excited for the movie. The Telugu language political action thriller is scheduled to release this year.

