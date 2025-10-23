FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have announced their pregnancy as she shared video from her baby shower celebrations or the Seemantham ceremony held on Diwali.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy
Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni Konidela in June 2012 and 13 years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Now, two years later, Ram and Upasana have announced their second pregnancy by sharing the video from her baby shower or Seemantham ceremony held on Diwali 2025.

Taking to her social media handles, Upasana shared the glimpses from the Seemantham ceremony, a traditional South Indian baby shower. Along with the clip, she wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love & double the blessings." She was seen dressed in a blue suit as she received warm blessings from the family members. Ram also wore a light-blue kurta pajama. Their daughter Klin Kaara's face was not revealed in the small clip.

Ram Charan is the son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela. Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of business professionals Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni. Shobana is the daughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded India's first corporate hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals, and currently serves as the Promoter Director for Apollo Hospitals.

The entire Konidela family and the Kamineni family blessed the couple and their unborn baby. Several other film celebrities including the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna with his wife-actress Amala Akkineni, and the Tamil actress Nayanthara with her husband-director Vignesh Shivan and their twins Uyir and Ulagam, also attended Ram and Upasana's baby shower.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in sports drama Peddi. He will hope to bounce back with the Buchi Babu Sana diretorial after his 2025 political action thriller Game Changer flopped at the box office. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar,  Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi is slated to release in cinemas on March 27, 2026. 

