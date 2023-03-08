Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela share dreamy glimpses from their 'babymoon' in US: 'Time out for us...'

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela

RRR star Ram Charan has been quite busy lately due to all the promotional activities for the film in the USA. The actor has recently been seen giving several interviews to international channels before the 95th Academy Awards. The actor finally took some time out for his pregnant wife and took her for an outing. Upasana shared a glimpse from her day out with her star husband.

On Tuesday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a video on her Instagram giving a view of her day with her husband and thanking him for the outing she wrote, “Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “us,” Sneak Peek #Babymoon, Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me ‘dolphin emoji’ and ‘whale emoji’ watching, Ticking it off my bucket list.”

In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying food together. Ram Charan also took her wife out for a drive, for shopping, and made sure to make her day by taking her pregnant wife Upasana out for some whale and dolphin watching in a boat.

Actress Shriya Saran commented ‘Adorable’ on the post and even the fans called them a ‘perfect beautiful couple.’ One of the fans wrote, “This is called well balancing Professional and Personal life” another wrote, “Charan anna carrying the bags and the way he looks to Upasana mam was cute” another fan commented, “Omg! You are couple goals”

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli has garnered international praise. The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars and will also be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards. As Indians eye the win at Oscars for the music, it has become an international phenomenon as people around the world can be seen grooving to the energetic song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in RC15 alongside Kiara Advani. The political thriller is directed by S. Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj.

