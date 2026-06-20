Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday: 'Our precious little one'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023 after 11 years of marriage. In January this year, the couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

In a heartwarming moment, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela unveiled the face of their daughter, Klin Kaara, for the first time on the occasion of her third birthday. The proud parents shared an adorable glimpse of their little one through social media, marking a special family moment. "Happy Birthday Klin Kaara our precious little one," they wrote in the caption.

The family portrait radiates warmth and happiness as Ram Charan and Upasana lovingly hold their daughter, Klin Kaara, amid a lush green backdrop. Dressed in a charming blue-and-floral outfit, the little one flashes a bright smile at the camera, instantly winning hearts. While Upasana gazes affectionately at her daughter, Ram Charan looks on with pride, creating a picture-perfect family moment.

The rare reveal quickly captured widespread attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with love, blessings, and birthday wishes for the star kid. The ones to send their love and blessings are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, Farah Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Guneet Monga, and Bipasha Basu.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023 after 11 years of marriage. In January this year, the couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple have largely kept their kids away from the public eye. While they have finally unveiled their elder daughter, Klin Kaara, to the world, the twins' faces have not been revealed yet.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Peddi. The rural sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was released on June 4 and has been performing well at the box office. Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in important roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the project.

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