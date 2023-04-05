Search icon
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrate 'best baby shower' with friends and family in Dubai, share adorable pics

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's parents announced the couple's first pregnancy in December 2022, after more than ten years of their marriage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in June 2012 and their parents announced the couple's first pregnancy after more than ten years in December 2022. The couple recently celebrated their baby shower with close friends and family in Dubai and Upasana shared a glimpse of the all-white-themed celebrations on her Instagram on Wednesday, April 5.

Sharing a bunch of photos and small clips, Upasana Kamineni Konidela thanked her sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy for the 'best baby shower' as she captioned her Instagram reel, "Soooooo grateful (red heart emoji) for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."

The video shows white-coloured decorations and a three-tier white cake with brown teddy bears. The family is seen presenting the couple with gifts. Ram, who is dressed in white pants and a white shirt, and Upasana, wearing a white dress, are seen in romantic poses on the beachside and their adorable photos are now going viral on social media. The couple is also seen posing with their friend and family members in other photos.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana shared why she and Charan decided to wait for ten years to welcome their child into this world. She said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family, or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

