Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with twins, a boy and a girl; Chiranjeevi calls it 'a moment of divine blessing'

Ram Charan married Upasana Konidela in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023. Now, on January 31, 2026, the couple have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. The Telugu superstar Chianjeevi, father of Ram Charan, welcomed the latest additions to the family as he announced the good news on his X account.

Chiranjeevi, who has recently delivered the blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu last month, wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

Expressing his joy on becoming a grandparent yet again, the 70-year-old actor, who is fondly known as the Mega Star, penned, "Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes - Chiranjeevi & Surekha."

Ram Charan achieved global fame after SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, that was also led by Jr NTR. Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of business professionals Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni. Shobana is the daughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded India's first corporate hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals, and currently serves as the Promoter Director for Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in sports drama Peddi. He will hope to bounce back with the Buchi Babu Sana directorial after his 2025 political action thriller Game Changer became one of the biggest Telugu flops last year. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenddu and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi is slated to release in cinemas on March 27, 2026.

