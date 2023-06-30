Ram Charan and Upasana name their baby daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, know its meaning and connection to Brahmanda Purana

Ram Charan and Upasana with their daughter and their parents

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have announced the name of their newborn daughter via an Instagram post. The baby girl – who has been dubbed ‘mega daughter’ by the media, is officially named Klin Kaara Konidela. The actor shared the news with some family pictures of himself, his parents, and Upasana’s parents.

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Ram Charan shared a carousel post announcing the name of his daughter. The first video revealed a card announcing the naming. It read: “With the blessings of Chenchu tribal goddess Bhavramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Koidela.” The note was signed by Ram Caran’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and Upasana’s parents Anil and Shobana.

The second half of the note revealed the meaning and origin of the name. “Taken from Lalitha Sahasranama, the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.” The Lalitha Sahasranama is a sacred Hindu text from the Brahmanda Purana which lists thousand names of the Hindu mother goddess Lalita Devi, a manifestation of the Divine Mother.

Many fans praised Ram Charan for choosing a name that represents the Hindu culture. “Such a beautiful and pious name,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “This is what I like about south actors. They don’t forget their roots.”

Ram Charan also shared pictures of himself, Upasana, and their parents posing with Klin Kaara. The baby’s face was hidden from the camera as she lay in a hammock between two trees while her parents and grandparents stood around her. Klin Kaara was born on June 20 at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital.