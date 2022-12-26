Ram Charan-Upasana host lavish Christmas party, see photos

Credit: amanbeyond/Instagram

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, on Christmas, threw a lavish party for their friends and family. The videos and photos are now going viral on Instagram. In the clip, a DJ can be seen playing music while a lot of people can be seen dancing.

Dj Amann Nagpal shared videos and photos with a thankful note, he wrote, “Thank u @alwaysramcharan and Upasana for having me last night at your family event.” Netizens also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Ram Charan sir dance videos please.” The second one said, “it was nice seeing you yesterday Paaji.”

Take a look:

On the personal front, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have started their journey to become proud parents. Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child after a decade of their marriage.

Ram's father and veteran superstar Chiranjeevi broke the good news to his fans. The GodFather star is elated to become a grandfather, and he shared the news on Twitter by sharing a creative that says, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji. We are delighted to share that Upsana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni.

Here's the post

As soon as Chiru Garu shared the news, fans of the actors stated pouring their wishes. A user wrote, "10 years finally... Congratulations RC." Another user wrote, "the long wait is over !! thank god , megastar is adding (mega mega power power star) to his kingdom, can't wait." A user stated, "You are not GOD FATHER! You are going to be a GRAND FATHER." One of the netizens added, "Thank you @KChiruTweets Ji for sharing the most awaited news and Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela garu on this wonderful news! Along with you my entire family is too ecstatic about it.Our MEGA family is about to get even cuter and bigger."

