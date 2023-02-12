Search icon
Ram Charan teaches Naatu Naatu hookstep to businessman Anand Mahindra, latter wishes 'good luck' for RRR at Oscars

Ram Charan and Anand Mahindra met at Hyderabad Formula E racing, and they had a Naatu Naatu moment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

On Saturday, Ram Charan attended the Formula E car racing in Hyderabad. Even Sachin Tendulkar was captured attending the mega racing event with the RRR star. The racing event was even graced by Mahindra Racing team head and successful businessman Anand Mahindra. 

The entrepreneur had a quick meet-and-greet session with Ram Charan and even asked him to teach the world-famous Naatu Naatu hookstep. Ram acknowledged Anand's request, and he was captured teaching the hookstep to Mahindra. 

Anand shared the video, thanked Ram Charan for giving him a quick tutorial of the iconic hook step, and wished the RRR team for making India shine at the Oscars 2023. Anand shared the video on his Twitter with the caption, "

Ram Charan also responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet, and wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did... Was a super fun interaction.Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team." 

Summarising his experience of attending Hyderabad Formula E racing, Ram Charan dropped a post with photos from the event. In one of the photos, Ram was captured with Sachin Tendulkar. Ram shared the photos with the caption, "What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS @GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix #CheerForTeamMahindr." 

For the unversed, the popular song Naatu Naatu has won a Golden Globe under the category of Best Original Song. The film is also nominated under the same category at the Oscars 2023. The Academy Awards 2023 will happen on March 13, 2023. 

