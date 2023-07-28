Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Ram Charan's Telugu blockbuster and Kannada's highest-grossing film are creating history in Japan.

Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Yash's KGF series are among the much-celebrated blockbusters from Telugu and Kannada cinema respectively. After captivating a homegrown audience, these movies are minting great money in Japan as well. As per the data report of Sacnilk, the Sukumar-directed was released in Japan on July 14, five years after the original release.

Rangasthalam took a decent start in Japan with ¥10.1 million (Rs 60 lakh approx) in the 3-day opening weekend. The movie earned ¥16.4 million (95 lakhs) in the first week. In the second weekend, the movie scored ¥4.4 million (25 lakhs), taking the total collection to ¥20.80 million (1.20 crores).

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Rangasthalam was a blockbuster on its release in 2018. As Sacnilk reported, the movie grossed over 200 crores at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in Ram Charan as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career

On the other side, Rocking star Yash-starrer KGF series (KGF 1 and KGF 2) was released in Japan last week, and have also crossed one crore in a similar range as Rangasthalam. In the first ten days, KGF 1 and KGF 2 collectively collected JPY 20 million combined (JPY 10 million each) at the Japan box office.

Interestingly, Ram Charan's last film RRR also broke records in Japan, collecting ¥2 billion (approx. 125 crores), becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan. Prashant Neel-directed KGF series grossed Rs 1450 crores approx. With Rs 1210 crores gross, KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) is the all-time highest-grossing Kannada and the 4th highest-grossing Indian title with approx.