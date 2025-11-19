FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'

Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead

What was Operation Lyari? Pakistan's longest-running covert operation that inspired Dhurandhar

SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Declared at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK to download PDF here

Haq director Suparn Verma defends Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar against 'promoting violence' backlash: 'If this was in Japanese or Korean film'

Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'constant companion' that fueled India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet, Dy CM

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan call

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check detail

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'

Upasana Konidela has made a strong statement, giving a fact check after facing backlash on her advice on 'freezing eggs' to focus on her career.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wife of South superstar Ram Charan and also an entrepreneur by profession, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has triggered an important debate over women ‘freezing eggs’ to focus on career. The entrepreneur, who received backlash for the same on her social media, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed her thoughts yet again: “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses.

Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege – that you all have been talking about.” She added, “Don’t forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments.” She further added, “And for all those sound employers out there – let’s work together to get more women into the workforce.”

In a post, she asked, “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure? Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? ” She added, “Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early? ”

In another post, Upasana said, “FACT CHECK: I married for love and companionship at 27—a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons, something I’ve always spoken about openly to encourage other women to explore their options. (for the record it wasn’t at Apollo.)

I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39.” She added, “Throughout my journey, I have given equal importance to building my career and nurturing my marriage, because a happy, stable environment matters deeply when raising a family.” The entrepreneur further wrote, “For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities — they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline!” That's not privilege; it's my right!!!” For the uninitiated, Upasana, at a recent event in Hyderabad, was seen talking about the idea of "freezing eggs" to have kids later and primarily focus on their careers.

In a video shared by Upasana on her X account, she was heard saying, “The biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married and when you want to have kids, on your own terms, when you are financially independent.

Talking about Upasana and Ram, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in 2023, when Upasana was 34. The couple is now reportedly expecting twins. During Diwali this year, Upasana announced her pregnancy via a post on social media.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet, Dy CM
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan call
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check detail
DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark
DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela on egg-freezing advice backlash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE