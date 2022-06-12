Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is 'upset, pissed, sad' after Prathyusha Garimella's tragic demise

Prathyusha Garimella-Urvashi Kondimela

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela mourned the tragic death of Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella. The famous designer allegedly committed suicide at the age of 33 by inhaling Carbon monoxide at her boutique in Hyderabad on Saturday. However, a report on the matter is awaited by the police. Upasana is 'shocked' on learning about her suicide, and she shared two Instagram stories on Prathyusha.

In one story Upasana reacted to the news by saying, "My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon- Upset/Pissed/Sad. She had the best of everything, career, friends and family-yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace." In another story, Konidela posted a video on her stories that showcases several happy moments of her with Garimella.

Here's Upasana's paying respect to Prathyusha

The designer was found motionless in the washroom of her boutique, and a suicide note was also found near her body. The police said that in the note, Prathyusha stated that no one was responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed, and did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore.

The police stated that the fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemical at her boutique which is located in the posh Banjarara Hills locality of Hyderabad city. The chemical has been sent for further forensic examination, but it is suspected to be carbon monoxide, a police official said that a report on the matter is still awaited.

On June 10, Prathyusha had left the house saying that she would stay with her friend for a day and then come back. However, the next day, Garimella didn't respond to her father's call. Later, the victim's father received a call from the security of Pratyusha's boutique, stating that she isn't responding to the doorbell. Prathyusha's father arrived at her boutique and found out that it was locked from the inside. The victim's father made it open forcefully, and he found Prathyusha's body with a suicide note in her hand.

