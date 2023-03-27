Watch: Ram Charan's RC15 is officially called Game Changer, actor unveils title of Shankar film on his birthday

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani on the poster of Game Changer

Ram Charan turns 38 on Monday. The actor, best known for hits like RRR and Magadheera, is currently working on his upcoming project directed by Shankar. Till now, the film was tentatively called RC15 (on account of being Charan’s 15th film as a lead actor). But on his brthday, the film’s title – Game Changer – was unveiled.

On Monday morning, Charan and the film’s producers shaeed a short video unveiling the title. The video shows a game of roulette when suddenly the roulette table transforms into an assembly house and the central piece transforms into a chess king. The king then stamps on to the floor of the house and we see the electoral symbol. The video then unveil’s the film’s title – Game Changer.

Reacting to the title reveal, one fan wrote, “Ram Charan is truly the game changer of Indian cinema.” Another wrote, “An out of the box title again from Shankar sir.” Many fans said that the title announcement had piqued their curiosity and they were now eagerly awaiting the teaser. The first look poster of the film, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in 2021.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani in her Telugu language debut, along with Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra. The film also marks Shankar’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The director, known for making some of the biggest Tamil hits like Indian, Jeans, Sivasji The Boss, and Enthiran, has not directed anything since 2018’s Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0.

Game Changer has been described as a political thriller, a genre in which Shankar has delivered hits like Nayak and Mudhalvan in the past. The film has been mounted on a massive Rs 170-crore budget and filming began in September 2021 and is currently underway with some delays. Shankar is also busy with the shoot of his much-delayed Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. Game Changer is expected to wrap shjoot soon and be ready for release later in the year. Some reports suggest, however, that the fmakers may be targetting a March 2024 release for the film.