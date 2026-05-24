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Ram Charan’s on-stage gaffe goes viral; Peddi actor apologises to Jasprit Bumrah after mix-up

In a rapid-fire round, Ram Charan accidentally mixed up Jasprit Bumrah with a footballer, but the actor later apologised on X, calling it a “genuine human error” after the clip went viral.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Ram Charan’s on-stage gaffe goes viral; Peddi actor apologises to Jasprit Bumrah after mix-up
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Actor Ram Charan recently made a goof-up during a light-hearted rapid-fire segment at the grand music launch of his upcoming film, Peddi, in Bhopal. The actor accidentally mixed up cricketer Jasprit Bumrah with a footballer while praising the pacer. The clip quickly went viral on social media, triggering reactions from Bumrah fans. Well, Charan was quick to issue an apology, citing it as 'a genuine human error'. 

Ram Charan confuses Jasprit Bumrah with a footballer

Ram Charan, who shared the stage with AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor, and the film’s team, was asked to describe Indian cricketers in a few words. He called Sachin Tendulkar’s career a “long legendary run,” praised MS Dhoni as “calm and cool,” and said Rohit Sharma is “everybody’s man.” For Virat Kohli, his answer was simple: “Fire.”The actor then called Jasprit Bumrah his “biggest fan,” but accidentally confused him with football while praising the pacer. 

Watch the viral video

Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah

“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you, and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on the back foot. He added that he deeply respects Bumrah and admires how the fast bowler makes Indians proud with his performances," he wrote on X. 

Shortly after, the netizens acknowledged Ram Charan's mistake and shared their reactions. "No apology needed. Happens in the moment, and the excitement was real. Respect for owning it publicly. And yes, when Bumrah runs in, every batter suddenly remembers they left the stove on," wrote a user. "It's ok, Cherry…..everyone knew it was unintentional, and u just got confused. Bade bade events mein..…aisi choti choti galtiyan hoti rehti hai. Nothing to worry," added another user. 

About Peddi

Ram Charan's much-awaited film ‘Peddi’ is all set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the movie has now completed its censorship formalities, as the latest buzz suggests that it has received a UA 16+ certificate from the censor board.  The official CBFC listing, ‘Peddi’ has a total runtime of 189 minutes, which means that the sports action drama will run for 3 hours and 9 minutes.

‘Peddi’ tells the story of a young man from a village who becomes famous for his talent in sports such as cricket, wrestling, and running. As he faces different challenges in life, he works hard to prove himself and create his own identity. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. 

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