Ram Charan reveals why he didn't come out of house for one week after RRR's success: 'The good or bad part about me...'

Ram Charan opened up on how he handles success and the pressure of carrying on his father Chiranjeevi’s legacy.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ram Charan reveals why he didn't come out of house for one week after RRR's success: 'The good or bad part about me...'
Ram Charan in RRR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Game Changer. In a recent interview, the superstar opened up on how he handles the pressure of carrying on his father Chiranjeevi’s legacy and opened up on the reason for not stepping out of his house for one week after RRR's success. 

In an interview with Times of India, when asked if he feels the pressure of carrying his father's legacy forward, Ram Charan opened up on how he handles the success and failure of his films and also shed light on why he didn't come out of his house after RRR's success but partied after one his film's failure. 

He said, "The good or bad part about me is that I don’t know how to take pressure. In fact, when a movie hasn’t done well, I have had a party. And when RRR became a success, I remember for that one week, I didn’t come out of the house. I was relieved, relaxed, and enjoyed family time. So, with me, it’s a contrast.”

He further heaped praise on his father, Chiranjeevi, and said, "When I see someone like my father in the house, I don’t know how to react to it. I believe what I am doing today and right now is important. I think I did what was right…as a son, father, and brother…for that day. And if I can achieve it every day, I think I will achieve it in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which failed to perform well at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Game Changer. Helmed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Ram Charan in triple roles, leading an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film's release date is yet to be announced. 

