Ram Charan reveals his first look from Shankar's Game Changer, says 'couldn't have asked for better birthday gift'

Ram Charan reveals his intense first look from his upcoming movie Game Changer directed by Shankar Shanmugham

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Ram Charan turns 38 on Monday and on this occasion, the title of his upcoming film which was tentatively titled RC15 was released. The producers of the film shared a short video unveiling the title- Game Changer. Now, the director of the film has revealed the first look of the actor from the movie and the fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday afternoon, director Shankar Shanmugham took to Twitter and shared Ram Charan's first look from the upcoming movie Game Changer. Ram Charan re-shared the poster and wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !!  #GameChanger  Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!!  @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman.”

In the poster, Ram Charan can be seen with an intense look sitting on a bike and the poster read, “Happy Birthday Megapower star Ram Charan.” And while sharing the title reveal video, director Shankar Shanmugham wrote, “fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen.” The actor's intense persona and swagger look in the poster created a buzz for the film. 

Fans were mesmerized by the first look of the actor and expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Game Changer arrived with a style.” Another fan wrote, “Unexpected look.” Another comment read, “Cult role loading.” Another fan wrote, “This poster is fire, can’t wait to watch Game Changer.”

Game Changer is being directed by Shankar Shanmugham who has directed some blockbuster films like Robot, Indian, etc. The film also stars Kiara Advani who will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the movie. The movie is said to be a political thriller and has been mounted on a massive Rs 170-crore budget. The filming began in September 2021 and is under production due to some delays.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Shri Venkateshwara Creations, the film is set to release in Tamil and Telugu, Hindi, and other regional languages. The story of Game Changer is by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and the cinematography is by S Thirunavukkaras. The film is set to hit the theatres this year.

Read Watch: Ram Charan's RC15 is officially called Game Changer, actor unveils title of Shankar film on his birthday

 

