Ram Charan says RRR song Naatu Naatu's Oscars win is proof 'great story, great song can transcend language, borders'

Ram Charan has reacted to his film RRR's song Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

Ram Charan at the Oscars 2023

RRR ended a decades-long drought for Indian cinema at the Oscars on Monday morning. The film’s song Naatu Naatu Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. Along with documentary The Elephant Whisperers, this is the first time an Indian production has won at the Oscar awards. Hours after the ceremony, the film’s lead actor Ram Charan, on whom the song was picturised, reacted to the win.

In a statement from Los Angeles, Charan said, “Congratulations to everyone on the RRR team including our director SS Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world.”

Naatu Naatu beat some big names in the Best Original Song category, including Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Recognising the feat, Charan said, “Naatu Naatu has become a global phenomenon and proof that a great story, as well a great song can transcend language and borders. This song is no longer our song. Naatu Naatu belongs to the public and the people of every age and culture who have embraced it.”

The actor also acknowledged the win of the other Indian film from the night. The Elephant Whisperers, a docu short directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. “I would also like to congratulate Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for their big win for The Elephant Whisperers. It's a great moment for India today,” the actor added.

RRR is a fictionalised account of the exploits of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s. Naatu Naatu, picturised on the film’s two leads – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – is an energetic dance track that has become a viral global sensation since the film’s international release last year. Composed by MM Keeravani, the original Telugu version of the song has been written bu Chandrabose sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song’s choreography, which has earned praise worldwide, has been done by Prem Rakshith.

