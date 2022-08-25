Ram Charan's RC15 and Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to be shot simultaneously, reveals director Shankar

Shankar Shanmugham/Twitter

Shankar Shanmugham is one of the most acclaimed directors in Indian cinema as he has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as Rajinikanth starrer science fiction action films Enthiran and its sequel 2.0, which also featured Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist Pakshi Rajan.

Now, the filmmaker has resumed shooting for Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated project Indian 2 after two years on Wednesday, August 24. Later in the day, he shared that he will continue shooting for Ram Charan starrer RC15 in September first month and will work on both the films simultaneously.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from the first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official."

Reacting to the same, Ram Charan, who enthralled the audience with his powerful performance as Alluri Sitaram Raju in this year's blockbuster RRR, quoted his tweet and wrote, "Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon. All the best!!".

Talking about Indian 2, it is the sequel of the vigilante action thriller film Indian released in 1996 which featured Kamal Haasan in a dual role and two Bollywood actresses Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Hindustani and won three National Awards including one for Kamal himself for the Best Actor.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. While A. R. Rahman provided music for the prequel, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the sequel.



On the other hand, the mega-budget film with Ram Charan, currently untitled being shot with the working title of RC15, features Kiara Advani as the leading lady, who has been a part of two hit Hindi films this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aarayn and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.