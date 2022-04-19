Ram Charan meets BSF soldiers, hears stories of supreme sacrifices

Credit: Ram Charan/Instagram

On Tuesday, Ram Charan shared photos with BSF soldiers on social media. Sharing the photos, he informed that kind of afternoon he had. He can be seen having lunch with the soldiers at BSF Camp in the photos.

Dropping the pictures, he wrote, “Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar.” In no time, the pictures went viral on social media and fans started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “

I'm Big fan of you annaya... Love you so much.” The second person wrote, “You are such a magnificent soul. I am truly inspired by your simplicity and hardwork.” Another mentioned, “That's the reason y ppl being fan of u...everytime showing gratitude.”

Take a look:

Ram Charan also organised langar at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, as a token of gratitude for the film's stupendous success. Ram's wife Upasana Konidela represented him at the Darbar Sahib, and she even enjoyed delicious food at the Langar hall. Later the Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana.

During the film promotions, team RRR, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visited the temple and prayed for the film's success. Viral Bhayani posted Upsana's moment from the Golden Temple and said, "Langar Organised in Amritsar by Ram Charan as a mark of gratitude for recent love and adoration he’s received for RRR. Upasna Konidela, his wife was blessed with the opportunity represent him at the langar seva by feeding pilgrims at the golden temple."

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the third Indian film to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.