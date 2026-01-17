FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan makes big reveal on RRR co-star Jr NTR, calls him 'mad driver', shares inside stories

Ram Charan called Jr NTR a 'mad driver' on cars with stars, sharing funny stories from friends and himself, while highlighting their strong off-screen friendship formed during RRR.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

Ram Charan makes big reveal on RRR co-star Jr NTR, calls him 'mad driver', shares inside stories
Tollywood star Ram Charan recently gave a fun insight into his RRR co-star Jr NTR’s driving skills. In the series finale of season 2, the program Cars With Stars, Ram characterised Jr. NTR as a 'crazy, mad driver' and recounted to the audience some unusual stories from those who took a ride with him.

Prefers driving himself:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ram made it clear that he would rather drive than be driven, mentioning that this was particularly true when the person's driving was not up to his standard. When it comes to Jr NTR, the star actor, he also mentioned that his friends had had some strange moments during their car rides with him. He even confessed that he had had such an experience himself one time. However, amidst these hilarious and bizarre tales, Ram, with a chuckle, still tagged Jr NTR as the safest of all his actor buddies, thereby indicating their fun-loving friendship.

Friendship through RRR:

After the blockbuster film RRR, directed by the renowned S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR gained international fame. Ram depicted Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR portrayed Komaram Bheem, the two protagonists of the movie who shared a strong friendship. Despite the previous gossip regarding rivalry between their film families, the two actors have been friends for quite some time now.

Also read: Sana Khan was brainwashed by her husband? Actress denies claims, reveals details of 'secret' wedding

Life after RRR:

While promoting RRR, Ram and Jr NTR frequently told tales of their developing camaraderie on the shooting floor. They remain each other's support in their public events and interviews, which gives the audience a look at their off-screen rapport.

The two actors worked continuously on fresh projects after RRR. Ram Charan was cast in the movie Game Changer in 2025 and will be seen in the sports drama Peddi next month. Jr NTR debuts in Bollywood with War 2 and is concurrently shooting another high-profile venture with director Prashanth Neel. The audience loved Ram Charan's mischievous remarks concerning Jr NTR's driving, which underlined their camaraderie and humour. The anecdotes reveal that although both are shining stars in films, they still have a playful and amicable side in real life.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
