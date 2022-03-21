Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli seek blessings for 'RRR' at Golden Temple, see viral photo

S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming period-action drama 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles will finally hit theatres on March 25 after multiple delays in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The stars and the filmmaker are currently on the film's promotional tour visiting Dubai and eight other Indian cities.

For the promotions, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with S. S. Rajamouli visited the holy site of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab seeking blessings for their film. The official handle of the RRR movie shared the picture on its official Instagram handle and wrote, "The tRRRio visited the divine Golden Temple in #Amritsar to seek blessings for our #RRRMovie #RRRTakeOver #RRROnMarch25th #RRR". The photo, in which the trio can be seen in white kurta-pajamas, has gone viral on the internet.

On Sunday, March 20, the three gentlemen along with the film's leading heroine Alia Bhatt visited the national capital Delhi to promote the upcoming period-action drama. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' stars Alia and Ajay Devgn play extended pivotal cameos in the film. Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday on March 14, joined the 'RRR' gang. In the viral video, he was seen attempting the hook step of the popular song 'Naacho Naacho' from the film along with its two leading stars.



READ | Viral! Aamir Khan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan groove to 'Naacho Naacho' from 'RRR'

The 'RRR' team has already visited Dubai, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Delhi, Baroda, and Bangalore till now and will soon be seen promoting their film in Jaipur, Kolkata, and Varanasi in the next couple of days. For the unversed, 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by the Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who will be portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. The Telugu film will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages for its mammoth global release this Friday.