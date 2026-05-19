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Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'

Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi

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Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'

Peddi marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, but their pairing has already sparked interest for its nostalgic link to their parents - Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi, who famously shared a much-loved on-screen chemistry in several Telugu films.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 19, 2026, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Chiranjeevi, Sridevi
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At the Mumbai trailer launch of Peddi, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the emotional depth of their on-screen pairing in Peddi, describing it as something that resonates beyond the film itself. Charan called it "nostalgic," noting how it subtly evokes the iconic cinematic legacy of his father, Chiranjeevi, and Janhvi’s mother, the late Sridevi - two legends whose on-screen magic continues to shape audience memories. The upcoming sports action drama marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, but their pairing has already sparked interest for its nostalgic link to their parents - Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi, who famously shared a much-loved on-screen chemistry in several Telugu films.

Speaking at the event, Ram Charan recalled how Chiranjeevi and Sridevi had shared the screen in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, SP Parasuram and Rani Kasula Rangamma. The RRR star added, "My dad and Sridevi ma'am worked together. It was a long-standing wish for our family, our fans, and those who appreciated our parents that we do a film together. It’s a nostalgic feeling for all of us, and this pair will not disappoint you. She (Janhvi) has done her best."

Janhvi Kapoor also reflected on the emotional connection audiences might feel with the pairing, saying that even though she is based in Mumbai, the Telugu-speaking regions still feel like home to her. She added that working alongside Ram Charan brought a sense of familiarity, shaped by their shared cinematic legacy. "I understand there’s a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him and to get to know him, because he really is the best person", the Dhadak actress said.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu. An AR Rahman musical, the much-awaited film is scheduled for a grand premiere on June 3, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success

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Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'
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