Ram Charan injured: RRR actor's cousin Niharika Konidela looks visibly shocked after hearing about his accident | Viral video

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ENTERTAINMENT
Niharika Konidela’s shocked reaction went viral after she learned about Ram Charan’s minor injury during Peddi shooting. Fans expressed concern, though the actor is expected to recover soon.
Actress Niharika Konidela was recently left surprised during a media interaction when she was informed about her cousin Ram Charan getting injured. The unexpected moment caught her off guard and her reaction quickly went viral on social media.
As per the reports, Ram Charan suffered a minor injury near his eye while shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The injury happened while they were shooting an action sequence. It was not serious, but it still raised concern among fans, family and the film’s team.
When a reporter shared the news with Niharika, she appeared visibly shaken and worried. She has paused for a moment, very surprised, because she was unaware of the incident. Her emotion shows the close bonding between her and her cousin, making the moment more relatable for fans.
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The video of Niharika’s reaction quickly spread across social media platforms. Fans began sharing the clip widely, expressing concern for Ram Charan and sympathy for Niharika. Many praised her genuine reaction, calling it heartfelt and real. The reports indicate that Ram Charan sustained only a minor injury, which will allow him to recover within a short period. He may take a short break before returning to shoot. The incident has created more interest among fans who continue to support Peddi.