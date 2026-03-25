Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his dedication

Telugu star Ram Charan got a minor injury while filming Peddi but returned to the set immediately. Fans praised his dedication, and excitement for the movie continues to grow.

Telugu star Ram Charan recently got a minor injury while filming an action scene for his upcoming movie Peddi. Despite the accident, he did not take a break and continued shooting, showing his dedication to the project.

What happened on set:

The actor sustained his injury when he performed a high-intensity fight scene. The actor required four stitches after he sustained a cut above his eye. His eye remained unharmed despite his injury. He returned to work right after he finished his medical treatment. The actor's team confirmed to fans that there is no serious health problem because his eye condition shows full recovery. The team demonstrated Ram Charan's professionalism through his fast return to shooting, which also showed his dedication to the film.

About Peddi:

Peddi is an upcoming Telugu sports action film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The lead role of the film is played by Ram Charan, who acts together with Janhvi Kapoor and other actresses. The film has been highly anticipated because of its strong cast, large-scale production, and engaging story.

The movie is set in a rural sports backdrop and combines action with emotional drama. A.R. Rahman composed the music for the film while R. Rathnavelu handled the cinematography. The release date for Peddi changed from its original plan of March 2026 to its new date of April 30, 2026.

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Fans show support:

The fans reacted with both worry and respect when they learned about Ram Charan's injury news. His fans showed admiration for his dedication because he returned to work on the set without delay. The actor's dedication to his work has increased fan anticipation for Peddi because of its exciting action sequences.