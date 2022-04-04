RRR: Ram Charan gifts gold coins to everyone who worked on the film

Mega Power Star Ram Charan yet again proved that he is man with a heart of gold. Owing to the success of the magnum opus film, RRR, the actor gifted 10 grams of gold to every person who worked on SS Rajamouli's film RRR. He humbly acknowledged their efforts and hard work.

The actor invited 35 technicians who worked on RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, to his home before leaving for Mumbai. He surprised them when he gifted them gold coins. The actor had definitely won millions of hearts with this gesture.

Take a look:

Every coin has 'Ram Charan' and 'RRR' written on it.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has caused a riot at the global box office. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the period-action extravaganza has brought glory to the Indian cinemas as promised by the 'RRR' team before the release on March 25.

With terrific performances, breathtaking action set pieces, emotional music, and gripping screenplay, 'RRR' has emerged as a worldwide success raking in the moolah from the Indian box office and overseas territories also. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the film has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the country.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan had shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 3, that the film has already collected Rs 819 crores within nine days of its release till Saturday, April 2. He wrote, "#RRRMovie WW Box Office ENTERS ₹800 cr club in just 9 days. Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr Total - ₹ 819.06 cr".