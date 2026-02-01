Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, on Saturday. The actor's father and superstar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of his grandson and granddaughter. He also added that both the mother and babies are doing well. On Sunday, the husband and wife have issued a statement, expressing their joy after becoming parents to three children and have thanked their fans and well-wishers for their support.

Charan said, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Upasana added, "My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back."

While Ram Charan and Upasana's first pregnancy was a natural surprise, Upasana had opted to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks them second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

Ram Charan achieved global fame after SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR co-starring Jr NTR. Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of business professionals Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni. Shobana is the daughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded India's first corporate hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals, and currently serves as the Promoter Director for Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in sports drama Peddi. He will hope to bounce back with the Buchi Babu Sana directorial after his 2025 political action thriller Game Changer became one of the biggest Telugu flops last year. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenddu and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi is slated to release in cinemas on March 27, 2026.

READ | The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more