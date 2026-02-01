FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcome twins
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, on Saturday. The actor's father and superstar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of his grandson and granddaughter. He also added that both the mother and babies are doing well. On Sunday, the husband and wife have issued a statement, expressing their joy after becoming parents to three children and have thanked their fans and well-wishers for their support.

Charan said, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Upasana added, "My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back."

While Ram Charan and Upasana's first pregnancy was a natural surprise, Upasana had opted to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks them second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

Ram Charan achieved global fame after SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR co-starring Jr NTR. Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of business professionals Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni. Shobana is the daughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded India's first corporate hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals, and currently serves as the Promoter Director for Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in sports drama Peddi. He will hope to bounce back with the Buchi Babu Sana directorial after his 2025 political action thriller Game Changer became one of the biggest Telugu flops last year. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenddu and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi is slated to release in cinemas on March 27, 2026. 

READ | The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth
PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
PM Modi's first reaction to Union Budget 2026 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement