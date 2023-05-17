Viral video: Ram Charan fans beat up man for alleged derogatory remarks about his pregnant wife Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan fans beat up a man on camera

A video of fans of actor Ram Charan badly beating an individual has gone viral on social media. The video is being shared by fan clubs of the actor with claims that the man being assaulted made some derogatory remarks about his wife Upasana Konidela. The video has elicited mixed responses online.

The video, which has been widely shared on Twitter and Instagram, shows around seven fans of Ram Charan holding the individual and raining blows on him, kicking and punching him repeatedly. The fans then asked him to apologise for his comments about Ram Charan and Upasana in the past.

The man in question is an internet personality named Sunisth. As per a Hindustan Times reports, he is known for passing ‘lewd comments on actors for publicity in interviews to some YouTube channels’. In the replies to one of the tweets of the video, another old video of Sunisth showed him bad-mouthing Upasana. In the video, he claims he went on a long drive with her and Ram Charan asked him to ‘make her fall for him’.

Many fans of the actor justified Sunisth being beaten up this way and said this would be a ‘lesson for him’. “These people deserve this treatment,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “I dont condone physical violence. However why does this guy have to keep on speaking nonsense? Doesnt his family rein him in? He is unnecessarily inviting trouble by speaking crap against star heroes, their families.”

Others, however, criticised the way he was beaten up and then the video shared online. “It’s one thing to beat someone up like this and then share video online proudly,” wrote one. Many others said the video set a bad precedent and would encourage fans of actors to assault anyone critical of their favourite star.