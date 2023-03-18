Ram Charan expresses his desire to play Virat Kohli in cricketer's biopic: 'I look similar also'

Ram Charan-Virat Kohli/Instagram

Ram Charan is on cloud nine at the moment as his song Naatu Naatu, with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR, has won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the recently held 95th Academy Awards. The actor returned to India from America on Friday morning and received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport.

Charan attended India Today Conclave in the evening where he was asked about a movie role he would love to play. After thinking for a while, he said, "I would like to play anything to do with sport. It's been a long due. Maybe a sports-based film." The superstar was then suggested to do the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's biopic, to which he agreed and added, "Fantastic, he is an inspiring soul. I think given a chance, it will be fantastic as I look similar also."

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Kohli was seen doing the Naatu Naatu hook step while fielding during the first ODI between India and Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium yesterday. His dance moves caught the attention of television cameras and the video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in the political action thriller film, which has the working title of RC15. The actor reunites with his Vinaya Vidheya Rama co-star Kiara Advani for the pan-India film which has been shot across the nation from Hyderabad in Telangana to Amritsar in Punjab.

RC15 is directed by Shankar Shanmugam in his Telugu debut. The filmmaker has previously made blockbusters such as Indian, Enthiran, and 2.0. He is simultaneously shooting for Indian 2 with an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth among others.



