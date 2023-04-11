Ram Charan enjoys Maldives trip with wife Upasana Konidela after baby shower in Dubai, fans call them 'power couple'

Ram Charan/Instagram

Parents-to-be Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are celebrating the best moments of their lives before they welcome their first baby into this world. First, the couple celebrated their babymoon in the United States of America before the 95th Oscars where the actor's global blockbuster RRR was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Next, a few days ago, Ram and Upasana celebrated their baby shower in Dubai with their family and friends. In a reel shared by the mom-to-be on her Instagram, white-coloured decorations and a three-tier white cake with brown teddy bears were visible, along with a bunch of romantic photos of the couple.

And last weekend, the couple jetted off to the Maldives to spend some more quality time together. Ram and Upasana were spotted at the Hyderabad airport in casual clothes on Saturday and the latter took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of an island from her flight, which she captioned, "Hello Maldives".

On Tuesday, the Magadheera actor took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their trip to the exotic destination. In the first picture, the husband and wife are seen enjoying a ferry ride in the waters, and in the second picture, the actor is looking at the beach with his back towards the camera.

Ram and Upasana's fans took to the comments section and called them the 'power couple'. One of them wrote, "Omg, amazing pics anna Ram Charan, eagerly waiting for junior Charan or junior Upasana", while another commented, "Such a cute couple" with multiple red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will be seen next in a cameo appearance in the song Yentamma in Salman Khan's action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.



