Ram Charan enjoys birthday with wife Upasna, latter drops adorable photos from celebrations

Ram Charan with Upasana

As Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday, his wife Upasana Konidela shared photos from their celebrations. In a carousel post by Upasana, the actor was captured enjoying a quiet, intimate birthday on the lap of her.

In another photo, Ram Charan looked elated with Upasana's preparation and the celebration, while his wife kept his face on his shoulder Upasana shared the photos on her Instagram, and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie," with red heart emoji and tagged the actor.

Here are the photos

Within a few moments of Upasana's upload, several fans of the actor reacted to the photos and wished the actor. A user wrote "Am jealous...wokey wokey... anyways Happy Birthday charannnn." Another user wrote, "Happy birthday boss #gamechanger. @alwaysramcharan #RamCharan." A user wrote, "Happy birthday to u Charan Anna @upasanakaminenikonidela take care of you and baby boy always love for you." Another user asserted, "Anna game changer first look mathram KCPD. Love you annaya." One of his fan wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day global star ram charan." Another fan wrote, "fav couple we love u."

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winner RRR. He will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer with Kiara Advani. On the occasion of Ram's birthday, the title of RC15 was released. The producers of the film shared a short video unveiling the title- Game Changer. Now, the director of the film has revealed the first look of the actor from the movie and the fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday afternoon, director Shankar Shanmugham took to Twitter and shared Ram Charan's first look from the upcoming movie Game Changer. Ram Charan re-shared the poster and wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!! @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman.” The release date of Game Changer is not annouced yet, but it will release in 2023.