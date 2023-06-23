Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela calls his daughter ‘little bundle of joy’, says ‘the baby girl is…’

Niharika Koindela calls Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl 'little bundle of joy'

Ram Charan and Upasana recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. The couple gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday and since then, fans have been celebrating this big news. Recently, Ram Charan’s family visited the couple in the hospital and expressed their happiness about their daughter’s birth.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Koindela expressed her happiness after meeting his newborn in the hospital and called her ‘little bundle of joy’. She said, “Charan Anna is the most loving and caring person you’ll ever meet. And Upasana is one strong woman. With those two at the helm, the baby girl is in very safe hands. I’m sure they will make great parents.”

Earlier, while expressing his joy, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi also opened up on the baby girl’s birth and said, “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own.”

He also added that Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter is born on an ‘auspicious’ day and said, “Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan’s growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing.”

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 and left fans elated when they announced their pregnancy in December last year. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. He will be seen sharing the screening with Kiara Advani in the political action thriller.

