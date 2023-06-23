Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela calls his daughter ‘little bundle of joy’, says ‘the baby girl is…’

Niharika Konidela expresses happiness on meeting Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter, calls her the 'cutest little bundle of joy'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela calls his daughter ‘little bundle of joy’, says ‘the baby girl is…’
Niharika Koindela calls Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl 'little bundle of joy'

Ram Charan and Upasana recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. The couple gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday and since then, fans have been celebrating this big news. Recently, Ram Charan’s family visited the couple in the hospital and expressed their happiness about their daughter’s birth. 

In a recent interview with Times of India, Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Koindela expressed her happiness after meeting his newborn in the hospital and called her ‘little bundle of joy’. She said, “Charan Anna is the most loving and caring person you’ll ever meet. And Upasana is one strong woman. With those two at the helm, the baby girl is in very safe hands. I’m sure they will make great parents.” 

Earlier, while expressing his joy, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi also opened up on the baby girl’s birth and said, “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own.” 

He also added that Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter is born on an ‘auspicious’ day and said, “Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan’s growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing.” 

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 and left fans elated when they announced their pregnancy in December last year. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. He will be seen sharing the screening with Kiara Advani in the political action thriller.

Read Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela become parents: A look at how their romance blossomed

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.