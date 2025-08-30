Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya arrive at Allu Arjun's home to pay last respects to his late grandmother

Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away at 94, was Chiranjeevi's mother-in-law and Ram Charan's grandmother as well.

Allu Kanakaratnam, the mother of well known Telugu film producer Allu Aravind and the grandmother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, passed away early on Saturday. She was 94. The news of the demise of the nonagenarian plunged the Telugu film industry in gloom as condolence messages from various film industry professionals poured in.

Several family members from the Allu-Konidela family including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, and big stars such as Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya even arrived at the Pushpa actor's home to pay their last respects to the departed soul. Their videos have been shared by paparazzi on their Instagram.

Chiranjeevi, Allu Kanakaratnam's son-in-law, also penned an emotional note on his X account. He wrote, "The demise of our mother-in-law, Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan, who was shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza Peddi in Mysore, cancelled the shooting of the film to rush back to Hyderabad to participate in the last rites of his grandmother. Arjun himself travelled back from Mumbai, where he was shooting Atlee's upcoming sci-fi fantasy action film, to his home to be with his family during this emotional time.

