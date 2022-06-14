Ram Charan celebrates wedding anniversary with Upasana in Italy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them 'favourites'

Credit: Upasana/Instagram

On Tuesday, RRR star Ram Charan celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela in Italy. The couple shared photos of their wedding anniversary on Instagram with heartfelt captions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Upasana dropped some snaps where the lovebirds make for one royal couple. In the pictures, Ram Charan looks handsome in a checkered coat and pants, while Upasana looks stunning in a green one-piece.

Along with the post, Upasana wrote, "so much to be thankful for @alwaysramcharan." As soon as she shared the post, celebrities from the film fraternity wished the couple. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy anniversary my favourites", Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics"

Before that, Ram Charan also shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle in which the couple was twinning. In the picture, the couple can be seen in white outfits and paired with sunglasses.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in Acharya with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in RC15 with Kiara Advani.

Read: Anupam Kher reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'electrifying'

Earlier, on South Indian films gaining popularity across the country, Ram Charan expressed his delight and said: "It's wonderful to see the popularity of South Indian films in the country. My father used to say that back then, people only talked about super actors in Bollywood. Our films, such as KGF 2, RRR, and others, are now being discussed throughout the country. I'm also proud to have been a part of it." (With inputs from ANI)