Ram Charan attends Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy's wedding, leaked photos from celebrations go viral

Ram Charan at Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy's wedding

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshitha Reddy on June 3 in an intimate, royal wedding at Jaipur's The Leela Palace. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Siddharth, producer Vamsi and several other politicians. Photos from the wedding have surfaced online, and it went viral instantly.

For the occasion, Ram was captured wearing a traditional outfit, whereas the couple wore ivory ensembles. The pre-wedding festivities of Sharwanad and Rakshitha's wedding started on Friday. The Haldi ceremony took place on June 2, and Ram Charan attended the ceremony as well.

Here are the photos from the wedding and Haldi ceremony

Hearty Congratulations to our dearest @ImSharwanand anna on his wedding with #Rakshita



May this beginning of a beautiful journey be filled with love, joy, and companionship



We wholeheartedly wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and togetherness #Sharwanand…

As per the reports, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got engaged in January 2023. Rakshita is an IT employee and the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party's politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. The engagement was attended by several actors such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rana Daggubati attended the engagement ceremony. On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer.