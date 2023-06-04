Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan attends Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy's wedding, leaked photos from celebrations go viral

Producer Vamsi, Ram Charan, Siddharth and several politicians attended the royal wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy at Jaipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Ram Charan attends Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy's wedding, leaked photos from celebrations go viral
Ram Charan at Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy's wedding

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshitha Reddy on June 3 in an intimate, royal wedding at Jaipur's The Leela Palace. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Siddharth, producer Vamsi and several other politicians. Photos from the wedding have surfaced online, and it went viral instantly. 

For the occasion, Ram was captured wearing a traditional outfit, whereas the couple wore ivory ensembles. The pre-wedding festivities of Sharwanad and Rakshitha's wedding started on Friday. The Haldi ceremony took place on June 2, and Ram Charan attended the ceremony as well. 

Here are the photos from the wedding and Haldi ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrityinsta Portraits (@celebrity_instaportraits)

As per the reports, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got engaged in January 2023. Rakshita is an IT employee and the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party's politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. The engagement was attended by several actors such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rana Daggubati attended the engagement ceremony. On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.