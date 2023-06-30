Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl gets gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl reportedly gets a gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani

Ram Charan and Upasana recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl on June 20 in Hyderabad. The couple has held a naming ceremony for their daughter today and it is being said that Mukesh Ambani has gifted an expensive cradle for the couple’s baby.

On Friday, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the beautiful decorations and preparations for their baby girl’s naming ceremony which is being held at her house. The couple kept the decor simple and attractive with flowers and leaves.

Amid this, if reports are to be believed, India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his family have gifted a beautiful golden cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter which is worth Rs 1 crore. A fan shared the video of the cradle on Twitter.

Ram Charan and Upasana greeted the media as they took their baby daughter home and expressed their gratitude to his well-wishers and fans and said, “I am thankful to our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the well-being of the kid. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Another good news has knocked on Ram Charan’s door as he recently got an invitation to join Academy as a member. Along with him, his RRR co-star Jr NTR has also been invited and other invitees include MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, Director Mani Ratnam, DOP Senthil Kumar, Sabu Cyril, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. The political thriller movie also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release later this year.

