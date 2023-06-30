Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl gets gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl gets an expensive and special gift from Mukesh Ambani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl gets gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani? Here’s what we know
Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl reportedly gets a gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani

Ram Charan and Upasana recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl on June 20 in Hyderabad. The couple has held a naming ceremony for their daughter today and it is being said that Mukesh Ambani has gifted an expensive cradle for the couple’s baby. 

On Friday, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the beautiful decorations and preparations for their baby girl’s naming ceremony which is being held at her house. The couple kept the decor simple and attractive with flowers and leaves.

Amid this, if reports are to be believed, India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his family have gifted a beautiful golden cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter which is worth Rs 1 crore. A fan shared the video of the cradle on Twitter. 

Ram Charan and Upasana greeted the media as they took their baby daughter home and expressed their gratitude to his well-wishers and fans and said, “I am thankful to our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the well-being of the kid. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl.” 

Meanwhile, Another good news has knocked on Ram Charan’s door as he recently got an invitation to join Academy as a member. Along with him, his RRR co-star Jr NTR has also been invited and other invitees include MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, Director Mani Ratnam, DOP Senthil Kumar, Sabu Cyril, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. 

Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. The political thriller movie also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release later this year.

Read Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl reportedly gets a gift worth Rs 1 crore from Mukesh Ambani

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dune Part Two trailer: Paul Atreides aka Timothée Chalamet unites with Chani aka Zendaya, seeks revenge for family
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.