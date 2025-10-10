Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rakul Preet Singh turns 35: From Yaariyan to De De Pyaar De, how actress proved herself with performances and on-screen chemistry pan India

Rakul Preet Singh shines on her special day as we celebrate her remarkable journey in cinema. From her Bollywood debut to standout performances across Pan-Indian films, she has impressed audiences with her versatility.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rakul Preet Singh turns 35: From Yaariyan to De De Pyaar De, how actress proved herself with performances and on-screen chemistry pan India
De De Pyaar De

Untitled-design-2Rakul played Ayesha Khurana, a vibrant, free-spirited woman who falls in love with a much older man. Her effortless chemistry with Ajay Devgn brought authenticity and charm to their unconventional romance, challenging social stereotypes about age-gap relationships.

Yaariyan

Untitled-design-3In her Bollywood debut, Rakul played Saloni, a smart and elegant college student. Her natural chemistry with the ensemble cast made the story of friendship and youthful love feel heartfelt and engaging.

Aiyaary

Untitled-design-4Rakul portrayed a skilled software engineer and love interest of Major Jai Bakshi. Her grounded performance and seamless chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra added warmth and emotional balance to the espionage-driven plot.

Runway 34

Untitled-design-5As First Officer Tanya Albuquerque, Rakul’s professional yet engaging chemistry with the lead captain heightened the tension and authenticity in this high-stakes aviation thriller.

Chhatriwali

Untitled-design-6Rakul played Sanya, a chemistry graduate who transforms from hesitation to empowerment while working at a condom factory. Her onscreen rapport with colleagues and town characters amplified the humor and social message, making her journey relatable and inspiring.

Sarrainodu

Untitled-design-7Opposite Allu Arjun, Rakul’s dynamic chemistry and emotional connect added depth and intensity to this action-packed drama. Her expressive performance and on-screen rapport elevated the romantic and emotional stakes, making her character memorable amidst the high-octane action sequences.

Dhruva

Untitled-design-8Sharing screen space with Ram Charan, Rakul’s performance sparkled with charm and chemistry, complementing the high-octane action narrative with emotional resonance.

Doctor G

Untitled-design-9Rakul showcased her versatility with a blend of humor, sensitivity, and confidence. Her natural chemistry with the ensemble cast brought life and relatability to the medical campus comedy-drama.

