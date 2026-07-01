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Rakul Preet Singh's 9-year-old flop Jaya Janaki Nayaka becomes first Indian film to cross 1 billion YouTube views; actress reacts

Nine years after its release, Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka has created history by becoming the first Indian film to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rakul Preet Singh's 9-year-old flop Jaya Janaki Nayaka becomes first Indian film to cross 1 billion YouTube views; actress reacts
Image credit: Instagram
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Nearly a decade after its theatrical release, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has achieved an unexpected milestone on the digital front. The Telugu romantic action drama, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sreenivas, has become the first Indian film to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film, titled Khoonkhar and uploaded by Pen Movies, has also crossed the one-billion-view mark on the video-sharing platform.

Rakul Reacts To The Historic Milestone

Celebrating the achievement, Rakul shared a heartfelt note on social media and thanked fans for their continued love for the film.

She wrote, "Some characters stay with you forever, and Janaki will always be one of them. Thank you for all the love you’ve shown and for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka the highest-watched Indian film on YouTube ever. This is a special feat."

The actress also thanked director Boyapati Srinu and the film's team, adding, "A special thank you to @boyapatisrinu_official sir and the entire team for this unforgettable journey."

Director Boyapati Srinu Shares His Gratitude

Director Boyapati Srinu also celebrated the milestone and thanked audiences for their support. He wrote, "1 Billion Views. 1000 Million Hearts. 100 Crore Emotions. 1 Film. The first movie in the world to achieve this incredible milestone. Thank you for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Khoonkhar) a timeless celebration. This milestone belongs to every one of you. Thank you for your endless love and support."

A Film That Found New Life Online

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka was released in 2017. Despite generating buzz before its release, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office and was considered a commercial disappointment.

However, over the years, the movie has found a massive audience on digital platforms, proving that films can enjoy a second life long after their theatrical run ends.

About The Film

The story revolves around Gagan, played by Bellamkonda Sreenivas, and Sweety, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh. The two fall in love, but their relationship faces opposition from her father, forcing them to separate. Despite the breakup, circumstances continue to bring them back into each other's lives.

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