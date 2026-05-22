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Rakul Preet Singh reveals her first interaction with Ranveer Singh: ‘I was completely starstruck’

Rakul Preet Singh recalled being starstruck when she first met Ranveer Singh and shared a memorable fan moment from early in her career.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 22, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her first interaction with Ranveer Singh: ‘I was completely starstruck’
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Rakul Preet Singh recently recalled being completely starstruck when she first met Ranveer Singh, sharing a light-hearted memory from the early days of her career.

Rakul Preet Singh on her first meeting with Ranveer Singh:

In a recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh talked, kind of, about her admiration for Ranveer Singh, saying she has been like a huge fan since she watched Band Baaja Baaraat. She also said she was pretty determined to meet him at an award function before her debut film even came out

She remembered how much she was bouncing inside when she found out that Ranveer Singh was going to host the event. And then, backstage, while she was performing with her team, somehow she finally got a moment to meet him. Rakul explained that Ranveer simply called out her name from behind and she reacted right away, almost in disbelief and full excitement

According to her, that exact moment left her totally overwhelmed and after meeting him, she rushed to her vanity van, excitedly calling it her only real 'starstruck' time. Later, she said she revisited that memory with Ranveer too, and both of them ended up laughing about it.

Rakul’s journey and recent work:

Rakul Preet Singh is getting a lot of appreciation for her performance as Nilofar in the recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Honestly, the way she handles it feels quite effortless; she keeps moving between commercial cinema and roles that are more character-driven, which is helping her stay solid and noticeable in the industry.

Also read: Trishala Dutt opens up about why Sanjay Dutt couldn’t stay in US during Richa Sharma’s cancer battle: 'No one to lean on'

Ranveer Singh’s busy film career:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been having huge success with the expansion of the spy action franchise Dhurandhar, sort of like, it just keeps growing. The most recent instalment, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, comes with an ensemble set of performers including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

Now, the movie has reportedly turned into one of the biggest Indian blockbusters, and it has shown solid global box office results too, plus a lot of audience approval everywhere. The franchise keeps rolling out more chapters in its spy universe, so Ranveer Singh ends up being one of the most visible names in action cinema right now, really.

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