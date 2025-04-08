Rakul Preet Singh has had the privilege of working with powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann in Bollywood, as well as icons like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun in the South, in her career spanning over a decade.

Rakul Preet Singh marked her Hindi film debut with Yaariyan in 2014, although she initially started her acting career with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. Over the past decade, she has established herself as a versatile actress in both Hindi and Southern cinema, showcasing her range in films like Loukyam, Konda Polam, Nannaku Prematho, Bruce Lee, Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Sardar Ka Grandson, and De De Pyaar De. She has worked with prominent Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor and has also had notable roles in South cinema alongside stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She has gained valuable experience working across both industries.

In her personal life, Rakul is married to filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani's son Jackky Bhagnani, who also worked as an actor in quite a few films. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Rakul shared insights into her filmography, diverse roles, working experiences, and even her fitness journey, as well as her potential on-screen collaboration with her husband, Jackky.

Q. With 16 years of experience and impressive filmography across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, how do you reflect on your journey in each industry? Are there any notable differences or similarities between working in the South and Bollywood?

I want to say that I feel very blessed to have worked in multiple industries. When I started, I had no idea about, you know, what approach I would take, but I guess destiny had it carved in a way that I started. I actually started in Hindi, and then my second film was in Telugu, which was released before the Hindi release, so it ended up being my debut. And then I just continued working in Telugu and Tamil, which gave me wings to fly. It gave me an experience that is always going to be very special to me, from having, you know, worked with some of the biggest stars, be it Alu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Surya, Karthi, so many wonderful people, to just finding my dream, seeing my dream turn into reality, is thanks to the Telugu audiences, Telugu and Tamil audiences. So it will always hold a very special place in my heart. And, you know, I really don't think there are any differences or similarities. This question has been asked a billion times, but I feel the process of filmmaking is the same as an actor, as a director, and the only difference is you are working with a good team or a bad team, and luckily I've been blessed to work with good people all around my career. But otherwise I don't think films have any language. They transcend language because emotion is universal, you know, for any human.

Q. Having collaborated with prominent stars like Ayushmann, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, do you perceive any differences in working with Bollywood versus South Indian stars? If not, why?

Honestly, I don’t see much of a difference because, at their core, all actors—whether from Bollywood or the South—are extremely dedicated and passionate about their craft. I have had the privilege of working with powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann in Bollywood, as well as icons like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun in the South. Each star brings their unique style to the table, and it’s always a learning experience. For example, Akshay Kumar’s discipline towards fitness and work ethic is inspiring, while Allu Arjun’s dedication to dance and detailing in performance is phenomenal. So rather than differences, I see common threads—commitment, hard work, and the drive to deliver their best in every film.

Q. You’ve established yourself as a secure and versatile actress, willingly taking on roles in multi-starrer films. What’s your secret to being unique and approachable in the industry?

I think the key is to stay true to yourself and never stop evolving. I have never limited myself to a particular type of role or industry—I have worked in masala commercial films, comedies, romantic dramas, and thrillers, whether it was De De Pyaar De, Doctor G, Runway 34, Marjaavaan, or Dhruva in the South. Being approachable comes from staying grounded and understanding that success is a journey. I believe in being open to new experiences, working with different co-stars, and learning from each project. Versatility is my biggest strength, and I love the challenge of bringing diverse characters to life.

Q. As a fitness enthusiast, what’s your secret to maintaining a perfectly toned physique? Can you share some of your favorite workout routines or wellness tips?

Fitness is a way of life for me. I believe in a balanced approach—mixing strength training, Pilates, yoga, and functional workouts to keep things interesting. I also love outdoor activities like swimming and running. One of my biggest wellness tips is consistency. It’s not about crash diets or extreme workouts; it’s about maintaining a sustainable routine. I focus on mindful eating, hydration, and proper rest, which play a huge role in overall well-being.

Q. You’re known for your stunning natural beauty. Have you ever considered cosmetic surgery or enhancements, or has anyone ever suggested it to you?

I believe beauty is about confidence and embracing yourself as you are. I have never felt the need for enhancements because I truly believe that self-care, fitness, and a positive mindset reflect on your face. However, I also think personal choices should be respected—everyone has the right to do what makes them feel good. At the end of the day, what matters most is feeling comfortable in your own skin.

Q. What’s next for you in terms of upcoming projects? Are you interested in exploring biopics, and if so, which inspiring figure would you love to portray on screen?

I have some exciting projects lined up, including films that push me out of my comfort zone. As for biopics, I would love to portray a strong, inspiring woman—maybe a sports icon or someone from history who made a difference. Playing a real-life character brings a different kind of responsibility, and I would love to take on that challenge when the right story comes along.

Q. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see you and Jackky share the screen together. Is there a possibility of you both collaborating on a movie or music video in the future?

That’s such a sweet thought! We would love to collaborate on something exciting, but it has to be the right project. We both have our individual journeys in the industry, and if something comes along that makes sense for us as actors, why not? For now, we are just enjoying our personal and professional lives without rushing into anything.

Q. Throughout your career, you’ve played a diverse range of characters. Which role resonates with you the most, and which one do you think aligns closest with your personality? Also, which performances of yours are Jackky’s favourites?

Every role I’ve played has left a mark on me in some way. I loved playing Ayesha in De De Pyaar De because she was strong yet vulnerable, and Dr. Fatima in Doctor G because of the depth of the character. As for Jackky’s favourites, I think he really enjoyed my performance in Runway 34—he appreciates roles where I get to showcase different shades of my acting.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has an exciting lineup of projects, including De De Pyaar De 2, in which she is reportedly set to reprise her role as Ayesha alongside Ajay Devgn. Besides this, she has S Shankar’s Tamil film Indian 3 in the pipeline.