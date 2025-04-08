ENTERTAINMENT
Rakul Preet Singh has had the privilege of working with powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann in Bollywood, as well as icons like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun in the South, in her career spanning over a decade.
Rakul Preet Singh marked her Hindi film debut with Yaariyan in 2014, although she initially started her acting career with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. Over the past decade, she has established herself as a versatile actress in both Hindi and Southern cinema, showcasing her range in films like Loukyam, Konda Polam, Nannaku Prematho, Bruce Lee, Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Sardar Ka Grandson, and De De Pyaar De. She has worked with prominent Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor and has also had notable roles in South cinema alongside stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She has gained valuable experience working across both industries.
In her personal life, Rakul is married to filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani's son Jackky Bhagnani, who also worked as an actor in quite a few films. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Rakul shared insights into her filmography, diverse roles, working experiences, and even her fitness journey, as well as her potential on-screen collaboration with her husband, Jackky.
Q. With 16 years of experience and impressive filmography across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, how do you reflect on your journey in each industry? Are there any notable differences or similarities between working in the South and Bollywood?
I want to say that I feel very blessed to have worked in multiple industries. When I started, I had no idea about, you know, what approach I would take, but I guess destiny had it carved in a way that I started. I actually started in Hindi, and then my second film was in Telugu, which was released before the Hindi release, so it ended up being my debut. And then I just continued working in Telugu and Tamil, which gave me wings to fly. It gave me an experience that is always going to be very special to me, from having, you know, worked with some of the biggest stars, be it Alu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Surya, Karthi, so many wonderful people, to just finding my dream, seeing my dream turn into reality, is thanks to the Telugu audiences, Telugu and Tamil audiences. So it will always hold a very special place in my heart. And, you know, I really don't think there are any differences or similarities. This question has been asked a billion times, but I feel the process of filmmaking is the same as an actor, as a director, and the only difference is you are working with a good team or a bad team, and luckily I've been blessed to work with good people all around my career. But otherwise I don't think films have any language. They transcend language because emotion is universal, you know, for any human.
Q. Having collaborated with prominent stars like Ayushmann, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, do you perceive any differences in working with Bollywood versus South Indian stars? If not, why?
Honestly, I don’t see much of a difference because, at their core, all actors—whether from Bollywood or the South—are extremely dedicated and passionate about their craft. I have had the privilege of working with powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann in Bollywood, as well as icons like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun in the South. Each star brings their unique style to the table, and it’s always a learning experience. For example, Akshay Kumar’s discipline towards fitness and work ethic is inspiring, while Allu Arjun’s dedication to dance and detailing in performance is phenomenal. So rather than differences, I see common threads—commitment, hard work, and the drive to deliver their best in every film.
Q. You’ve established yourself as a secure and versatile actress, willingly taking on roles in multi-starrer films. What’s your secret to being unique and approachable in the industry?
I think the key is to stay true to yourself and never stop evolving. I have never limited myself to a particular type of role or industry—I have worked in masala commercial films, comedies, romantic dramas, and thrillers, whether it was De De Pyaar De, Doctor G, Runway 34, Marjaavaan, or Dhruva in the South. Being approachable comes from staying grounded and understanding that success is a journey. I believe in being open to new experiences, working with different co-stars, and learning from each project. Versatility is my biggest strength, and I love the challenge of bringing diverse characters to life.
Q. As a fitness enthusiast, what’s your secret to maintaining a perfectly toned physique? Can you share some of your favorite workout routines or wellness tips?
Fitness is a way of life for me. I believe in a balanced approach—mixing strength training, Pilates, yoga, and functional workouts to keep things interesting. I also love outdoor activities like swimming and running. One of my biggest wellness tips is consistency. It’s not about crash diets or extreme workouts; it’s about maintaining a sustainable routine. I focus on mindful eating, hydration, and proper rest, which play a huge role in overall well-being.
Q. You’re known for your stunning natural beauty. Have you ever considered cosmetic surgery or enhancements, or has anyone ever suggested it to you?
I believe beauty is about confidence and embracing yourself as you are. I have never felt the need for enhancements because I truly believe that self-care, fitness, and a positive mindset reflect on your face. However, I also think personal choices should be respected—everyone has the right to do what makes them feel good. At the end of the day, what matters most is feeling comfortable in your own skin.
Q. What’s next for you in terms of upcoming projects? Are you interested in exploring biopics, and if so, which inspiring figure would you love to portray on screen?
I have some exciting projects lined up, including films that push me out of my comfort zone. As for biopics, I would love to portray a strong, inspiring woman—maybe a sports icon or someone from history who made a difference. Playing a real-life character brings a different kind of responsibility, and I would love to take on that challenge when the right story comes along.
Q. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see you and Jackky share the screen together. Is there a possibility of you both collaborating on a movie or music video in the future?
That’s such a sweet thought! We would love to collaborate on something exciting, but it has to be the right project. We both have our individual journeys in the industry, and if something comes along that makes sense for us as actors, why not? For now, we are just enjoying our personal and professional lives without rushing into anything.
Q. Throughout your career, you’ve played a diverse range of characters. Which role resonates with you the most, and which one do you think aligns closest with your personality? Also, which performances of yours are Jackky’s favourites?
Every role I’ve played has left a mark on me in some way. I loved playing Ayesha in De De Pyaar De because she was strong yet vulnerable, and Dr. Fatima in Doctor G because of the depth of the character. As for Jackky’s favourites, I think he really enjoyed my performance in Runway 34—he appreciates roles where I get to showcase different shades of my acting.
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has an exciting lineup of projects, including De De Pyaar De 2, in which she is reportedly set to reprise her role as Ayesha alongside Ajay Devgn. Besides this, she has S Shankar’s Tamil film Indian 3 in the pipeline.
Viral Video: Watch Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s touching moment with Nita Ambani during padyatra
Allu Arjun, Atlee's A6 becomes India’s second most expensive film after SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 with budget of Rs...
Pawan Kalyan's youngest son Mark Shankar injured in Singapore school fire, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM to fly out today, here's all you need to know
Viral video: Shilpa Shetty teases Badshah with 90s superhit song, sparks his dating rumours with Tara Sutaria, netizens say…
Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana whose review plea against his extradition to India denied was by US Supreme Court, he was friends with...
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauds Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, says 'he returned with...'
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur twin in black at Maddock's 20-year celebration, video goes viral
Rakul Preet Singh reveals difference between working with South and Bollywood actors; shares possible collaboration with husband Jackky Bhagnani | Exclusive
VIRAL VIDEO: Virat Kohli throws cap in frustration as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal miss catch in MI vs RCB clash, watch
'Can’t stay stuck in...': Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after six seasons, just days after its grand finale, here's why
Meet IPS officer who was once expelled from school, got 57% in Class 10, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...
Meet popular cook who achieved unexpected stardom, he is set to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan, rides in BMW, owns a 3-storey bungalow, he is...
Meet second Muslim woman to crack UPSC exam, has 3 IAS, 1 IPS and 5 RAS officers in her family, secured AIR..., her name is...
Allu Arjun birthday special: From Rs 100 crore bungalow, private jet to multiplex; Pushpa star is worth Rs...
RCB's star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Dwayne Bravo's all-time record to achieve this massive feat in IPL history
Shocking update in Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan Rastogi found pregnant during jail check-up, here's what we know so far
VIRAL VIDEO: Man drinks alcohol, eats eggs inside Delhi Metro, social media calls it 'disgusting'
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia attend Maddock Bash together, netizens react
How much salary does NSA Ajit Doval get? His facilities, allowances and perks will leave you shocked, check details
Deepika Padukone to play lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s King? Siddharth Anand reacts, pens cryptic note
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sounds alarm over Donald Trump's tariff policy: 'Will likely increase inflation and...'
Meet rat that sniffs landmines, has set a unique world record in...
Meet teen ‘Human Calculator’, who can add 100 four-digit numbers in just 30.9 seconds, broke 6 Guinness Records in one day, he is...
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match
Delhi Metro: DMRC to run 3-coach metro on 8-km stretch, to reduce travel time by...; check stations, route
Planning to study in UK? Here's how scholarships, student visas can help you
Meet man, who failed Class 10th, began career as engineer at paper mill, today known as India's airport tycoon, his net worth is Rs...
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma enthralls Delhi with Sitar for Mental Health concert, pays tribute to his guru Pandit Ravi Shankar
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025
MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli welcomes Jasprit Bumrah to IPL 2025 with MAXIMUM, Ian Bishop says 'No respect' | Watch video
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film breaches Rs 100-crore mark in India
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's fight on tariffs is impacting the world
Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide
Sebi imposes Rs 700000 fine on THIS company once owned by Anil Ambani, asks to pay amount within...
Donald Trump's ultimatum to China: Withdraw retaliatory tariffs by tomorrow or face 50% more
Pakistan issues over 6500 visas to Indian pilgrims for this festival in April
Delhi sees hottest day of season as heatwave intensifies; temperature reaches...
What did defiant Donald Trump say to defend reciprocal tariffs after global bloodbath?
RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli sets new milestone, becomes first Indian batter to...
Afraid of losing POK, Pakistan Air Force opens base near Srinagar; what will India do?
Trisha was surprised to see Aishwarya Rai taking notes on PS 1 sets, but there was a beautiful reason behind it
US Stock market: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 on rollercoaster ride after global bloodbath
MI vs RCB Match Report: Royal Challengers Bengaluru breach Wankhede fortress after 10 years, beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs
Bangladesh playing dangerous game against India as Muhammad Yunus allowing China to construct base near Siliguri corridor?
Gurugram's most expensive society gives resort like feel, spans 17.5 acres, with Rs 85,000 per sq. Ft, its apartments cost Rs...
DNA Verified: Was PM Modi's resignation discussed at RSS Headquarters? Here's the truth behind viral post
Noida news: Restaurant owner arrested for delivering non-veg biryani to vegetarian customer during Navratri
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother dog returns from leopard's jaws, cheats death to feed her puppies
Sonu Sood wants everyone to do THIS one thing after wife Sonali Sood's car crash
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian-origin techie blames Microsoft, Satya Nadella, Bill Gates for Gaza genocide
Hrithik Roshan's youthful look at 50 sets the US internet on fire, Americans ask 'who is he?'
Harshad Mehta scam to Black Monday: 5 most devastating stock market crashes that crippled BSE, NSE
Apple iPhone 17 Pro leaks: Expected design, specifications, launch date, and price in India; here's all you need to know
IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Explore the beauty of Nepal for 6 days, 5 nights at just Rs...; check dates, itinerary and more
This topline hotel, UNESCO Heritage Site, is India’s most expensive wedding venue, hosted big Bollywood and Hollywood marriages, it is in…
Kiara Advani set to make her Met Gala debut this year in New York, details inside
Gautam Adani's BIG move, invests Rs 170 crore in ultra-exclusive property, it is located in...
Horror in Varanasi: Class 12 student drugged, held captive for 7 days, raped by 23 men
'Punished like dogs': Video of employees crawling on knees, licking floors goes viral, internet strongly reacts
New passport rule: You can now change your name in passport or add spouse's name without marriage certificate; here's how
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, new rates to be effective from...
Deepika Padukone to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand in King, will play Suhana Khan's mother: Report
Centre hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre, will it impact retail prices? Know here
Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar accused of seeking escorts, pushing open marriage; wife reveals new details
World’s most expensive watch costs Rs 4780000000, it has 110 carats of multi-coloured diamonds, called The Hallucination, it’s designed by…
Viral video: Dangerous high tides sweep off woman into deep sea while shooting reel
Meet Gujarat Titans star player Washington Sundar, whose impressive knock against SRH led his team to victory; know about his career, net worth, girlfriend and more
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar rakes up Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week debate, shares thoughts on parenting after watching Adolescence: 'If you want to...'
Ayushmann Khurrana reacts after Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer relapsed after 7 years
Stock Market Bloodbath: Tariffs turmoil, trade tumult, loss of trillions- Is Donald Trump steering world toward recession?
Trade Wars and Tariffs: How India weathers the global storm
IIT-JEE topper Rajit Gupta, who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 January session, shares KEY tip for cracking exam: 'I remain...'
Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, has private theatre, Versace napkins, gold spoons, is worth Rs...
VIRAL VIDEO: 20-Year-old student collapses on stage during farewell speech because...
Viral video: Man pulls Sreeleela into crowd during film shoot with Kartik Aaryan, shocking clip leaves fans angry
Meet actress who graduated from Oxford, worked with top stars, was later jailed for 5 years due to…
BLACK Monday! Carnage at Dalal Street, BSE opens 3,000 points lower, NSE down 1,146 points, widespread bloodbath
Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's goes to Dhirubhai Ambani International School, her school fees is Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result April 7 Monday LIVE: DEAR Dwarka MORNING lucky draw TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM; Rs 1 crore first prize
Urvashi Rautela reacts after trolls compare her to Nora Fatehi: 'I'm not easily...'
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer again, says 'round 2 for me...'
'Orange Monday' memes go viral as global markets crash: What is it and why Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs have raised panic?
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Win Win W 816 Monday for April 7, 2025 DECLARED; first prize Rs 75 lakh
Kunal Kamra takes big step against Mumbai Police FIR; HC hearing scheduled
Weather Update: Yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave grips North India, check latest IMD forecast
Big update on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara to reduce by 10 hours as this tunnel nears completion
Is Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 Crore Antilla built on a Waqf Property?
Meet Bollywood actress who was allegedly involved in terrorism, suddenly disappeared, was found buried with…
Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali among 26 firms interested in buying this company, reason is...
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know amenities, area, fees is Rs..., not Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Viral Video: SRH owner Kavya Maran loses her cool after Abhishek Sharma's flop show against GT match in IPL 2025; watch
Bloodbath on Dalal Street as investors lose Rs 19 lakh crore within minutes, Sensex falls 3000 points, Nifty below 22000
Saffron flag hoisted atop Dargah in Prayagraj, then this happened
Meet world's richest woman ever, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, made history by becoming..., her immense wealth was...
This penthouse atop world's skinniest skyscraper is now for sale, being sold for Rs..., is located in...
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry after woman taps her shoulder, asks for photo at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar recreates famous Gabba six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, social media says, 'well played'
World Health Day 2025: History, theme, significance and more
Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s Rs 17 crore anti-aging experiment fails, reveals he made himself older by mistake
Fake cardiologist operates on heart patients, kills seven, then this happened...