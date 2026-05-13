Rakul Preet Singh reacts to husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral ‘situationship’ remark: ‘People don’t know our life’

Rakul Preet Singh clarified that husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral 'situationship' remark was a joke taken out of context, amid online speculation about their marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh has reacted to the online buzz surrounding husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral 'situationship' remark about their marriage. The actress clarified that the comment was made jokingly and was taken out of context on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh addresses viral ‘situationship’ comment:

The interview, which Rakul gave, explains how Jackky Bhagnani made a serious statement about relationships during their conversation. She said both of them were laughing while discussing modern relationships, but short clips shared online created unnecessary speculation about their marriage. People tend to respond to situations without understanding the entire context, according to Rakul. Social media users chose to ignore the complete interview discussion and concentrated on a single interview line, according to her. The actress explained that their relationship suffered from personal intrusion after the clip achieved viral status.

What Jackky Bhagnani had said:

The controversy started when people began sharing a video clip of Jackky Bhagnani. He explained in the video that he and Rakul maintain a relationship that exists between friendship and marriage. He explained that their relationship functions as an exclusive bond which allows them to talk with each other freely. The statement created a misunderstanding among social media users who started to believe there were problems between the couple. The comment quickly became a topic of online discussion and generated widespread reactions.

Also read: Talwiinder faces brutal backlash, Disha Patani's rumoured beau singer slammed for collaborating with this Pakistani artiste at Toronto

Rakul on marriage and modern relationships:

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her perspective on the evolution of romantic relationships and marriage practices through her speech. She said marriage may not hold the same meaning for everyone today and people should not feel pressured to get married because of societal expectations or age. The actress stressed that people should approach relationships with maturity because each relationship develops its own unique path.