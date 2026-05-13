FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Did Arshdeep Singh allow girlfriend Samreen Kaur to travel with PBKS team despite strict BCCI guidelines? Viral photos raise questions

Did Arshdeep Singh allow girlfriend Samreen Kaur to travel with PBKS team

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Fes

Viral video: Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes 2026, fans say 'this is absolutely divine'

Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rakul Preet Singh reacts to husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral ‘situationship’ remark: ‘People don’t know our life’

Rakul Preet Singh clarified that husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral 'situationship' remark was a joke taken out of context, amid online speculation about their marriage.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh reacts to husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral ‘situationship’ remark: ‘People don’t know our life’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Rakul Preet Singh has reacted to the online buzz surrounding husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral 'situationship' remark about their marriage. The actress clarified that the comment was made jokingly and was taken out of context on social media.

    Rakul Preet Singh addresses viral ‘situationship’ comment:

    The interview, which Rakul gave, explains how Jackky Bhagnani made a serious statement about relationships during their conversation. She said both of them were laughing while discussing modern relationships, but short clips shared online created unnecessary speculation about their marriage. People tend to respond to situations without understanding the entire context, according to Rakul. Social media users chose to ignore the complete interview discussion and concentrated on a single interview line, according to her. The actress explained that their relationship suffered from personal intrusion after the clip achieved viral status.

    What Jackky Bhagnani had said:

    The controversy started when people began sharing a video clip of Jackky Bhagnani. He explained in the video that he and Rakul maintain a relationship that exists between friendship and marriage. He explained that their relationship functions as an exclusive bond which allows them to talk with each other freely. The statement created a misunderstanding among social media users who started to believe there were problems between the couple. The comment quickly became a topic of online discussion and generated widespread reactions.

    Also read: Talwiinder faces brutal backlash, Disha Patani's rumoured beau singer slammed for collaborating with this Pakistani artiste at Toronto

    Rakul on marriage and modern relationships:

    Rakul Preet Singh expressed her perspective on the evolution of romantic relationships and marriage practices through her speech. She said marriage may not hold the same meaning for everyone today and people should not feel pressured to get married because of societal expectations or age. The actress stressed that people should approach relationships with maturity because each relationship develops its own unique path.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Did Arshdeep Singh allow girlfriend Samreen Kaur to travel with PBKS team despite strict BCCI guidelines? Viral photos raise questions
    Did Arshdeep Singh allow girlfriend Samreen Kaur to travel with PBKS team
    Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival
    Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Fes
    Viral video: Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes 2026, fans say 'this is absolutely divine'
    Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes 2026
    Rakul Preet Singh reacts to husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral ‘situationship’ remark: ‘People don’t know our life’
    Rakul Preet Singh reacts to husband Jackky Bhagnani’s viral ‘situationship’
    Prateek Yadav's death: Post-mortem reveals lung infection, cardiac arrest, doctor says he had multiple health issues
    Prateek Yadav's death: Post-mortem reveals cardiac arrest
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
    Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
    Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
    Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
    How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
    How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
    Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
    Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement