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Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark, slams clickbait statements: 'It's not funny'

Rakul Preet Singh reacted to husband Jackky Bhagnani calling their marriage a 'situationship,' saying the comment was taken out of context and turned into clickbait.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark, slams clickbait statements: 'It's not funny'
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Actor Rakul Preet Singh has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz around her marriage with filmmaker-actor Jackky Bhagnani after his recent 'situationship' comment sparked widespread discussion online.

Rakul Preet Singh responds to 'Situationship' remark

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The controversy began when Jackky Bhagnani, during a joint interview, described his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a 'situationship.' His relationship status with her as their actual marriage connects to their exclusive commitment, yet his casual relationship description as a situationship, which he shares with her, became a social media trend that people shared without understanding context, which resulted in confusion about their actual relationship status.

Rakul used her Instagram story to handle the situation, which became public after the clip achieved viral status. She shared a news article screenshot, which showed that a single line from a long conversation had been selected as the main story. She did not name anyone, but she showed how people who create viral content for their work because they want to attract viewers should learn to keep their original context.

Rakul expressed that she and Jackky found amusement in how news outlets created sensational coverage from a single statement which had appeared during their one-hour discussion. She emphasised that context and nuance are extremely important and said conversations should not be reduced to clickbait headlines. She also suggested that media platforms should take greater responsibility for the narratives they create, especially when it comes to personal lives.

Also read: Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Married life in the spotlight:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 24, 2024, in a beautiful destination wedding held in Goa. The couple married and they became public figures who share their intimate moments and career activities through social media platforms. Rakul showed a peaceful response to the current situation because she preferred to explain her statement through media coverage instead of showing her original intention. The couple remains a popular subject of discussion in the entertainment world because of their genuine relationship and public appearances.

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