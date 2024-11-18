Directed by debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy, Rakkayie is touted to be a period-action drama.

Nayanthara turned over a new leaf with an unprecedented action-packed avatar in her upcoming film, Rakkayie. As the actress turned 40, she treated her fans with a thrilling title teaser of Rakkayie, levelling up the status of female actors in the film industry. In an over-two-minute-long teaser, she showcased a daring action which has often been pulled off by male actors in the industry.

The teaser opens with Nayanthara attending to her crying child in a secluded home. As the child swings restlessly, she crushes chillies after she senses an impending danger. She then calmly pacifies her child by offering her milk and then sets out to take on a group of enemies charging ahead. Clad in a red saree, she fiercely fights with her enemies in the teaser, setting the stage for a powerful action drama.

Nayanthara captioned the teaser on Instagram as, “In a land where justice is but a memory...There lived a mother whose world was her child...But when her daughter’s life is threatened by a monster...She does not flee... she does not falter...Instead, she declares war..(fire emojis).” Soon after, the impressed netizens flocked to the comment section to hail the lady superstar. “A woman can do more action sequences in cinema...u proved,” wrote a user. “Rewriting every rule written for female actors, since forever. You're an inspiration,” said the second user. “U never fails to amaze us the promo looks incredible.!” commented the third user. “A woman should be like this dare and devil,” added another user.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy, Rakkayie is touted to be a period-action drama. Govind Vasantha composed the music, while Gautham Rajendran did the cinematography. The full cast and crew details are still under wraps. Besides Rakkayie, Nayathara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale also began streaming today, on the occasion of her 40th birthday.