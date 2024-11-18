ENTERTAINMENT
Directed by debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy, Rakkayie is touted to be a period-action drama.
Nayanthara turned over a new leaf with an unprecedented action-packed avatar in her upcoming film, Rakkayie. As the actress turned 40, she treated her fans with a thrilling title teaser of Rakkayie, levelling up the status of female actors in the film industry. In an over-two-minute-long teaser, she showcased a daring action which has often been pulled off by male actors in the industry.
The teaser opens with Nayanthara attending to her crying child in a secluded home. As the child swings restlessly, she crushes chillies after she senses an impending danger. She then calmly pacifies her child by offering her milk and then sets out to take on a group of enemies charging ahead. Clad in a red saree, she fiercely fights with her enemies in the teaser, setting the stage for a powerful action drama.
Nayanthara captioned the teaser on Instagram as, “In a land where justice is but a memory...There lived a mother whose world was her child...But when her daughter’s life is threatened by a monster...She does not flee... she does not falter...Instead, she declares war..(fire emojis).” Soon after, the impressed netizens flocked to the comment section to hail the lady superstar. “A woman can do more action sequences in cinema...u proved,” wrote a user. “Rewriting every rule written for female actors, since forever. You're an inspiration,” said the second user. “U never fails to amaze us the promo looks incredible.!” commented the third user. “A woman should be like this dare and devil,” added another user.
Directed by debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy, Rakkayie is touted to be a period-action drama. Govind Vasantha composed the music, while Gautham Rajendran did the cinematography. The full cast and crew details are still under wraps. Besides Rakkayie, Nayathara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale also began streaming today, on the occasion of her 40th birthday.
Rakkayie teaser: Nayanthara sets out to challenge male actors with daring action sequences in Senthil Nallasamy's film
'Personal rivalry with Virat Kohli': Ex-Australian cricketer's BIG statement ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy
Meet man who hit jackpot with Rs 180 crore business idea, not from IIT, IIM, has this Rajasthan Royals link...
This is world's longest-running experiment, started nearly 100 years ago, could go on for...
'Anyone remember this?': Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN mesmerising photos from sets of Gunday, leaves fans starstuck
Biden takes BIG decision to benefit Ukraine months before Trump takeover, will this lead to World War 3?
Sunil Gavaskar's BOLD prediction on IPL auction, says THIS team will target Shreyas Iyer, not KKR, RCB, MI, CSK
Tata's BIG move, to buy stake in this Apple partner amid reports of new iPhone unit in Tamil Nadu
Brazil welcomes PM Modi with vedic chants and traditional festivities ahead of G20 summit
Kartik Aaryan makes surprise entry at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert, takes the internet by storm: 'This is huge'
THIS beggar hosted grand feast for over 20,000 people, spent Rs..., here's why
'Ab Tiger bhi Animal Banega': Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 first look triggers internet
Meet man, who made first mobile call in India from Nokia 29 years ago, it cost Rs...
Viral: US-based CEO terminates 99 of 111 employees over Slack message, reason will leave you shocked
Vande Bharat sleeper train vs Rajdhani Express, which is better? Here's all you need know
Meet Indian woman who dazzled in 200-carat diamonds at Met Gala 2024, not Isha Ambani or Natasha Poonawalla, she is...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 18, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
'Dry state ghoshit kar do': Diljit Dosanjh offers solution after Telangana govt bans him from singing alcohol songs
Bank Holiday Today: All banks to remain closed today in this state due to...
THIS AI granny talks to scammers and wastes their time, here's how it works
West Bengal Violence: 15 held, internet shut down after clashes between two groups in Murshidabad
Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma after he 'jokes on his personality': 'I didn't...'
Mukesh Ambani's MEGA offer after Jio-Disney merger, Jiostar plans starting at just Rs...
Indigo, SpiceJet issue advisory for passengers as toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly spat with Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, says 'faad dunga'
Vivek Ramaswamy has THIS plan to tackle US job crisis under Trump 2.0, says...
Meet man, who was born in Mumbai slum, left school at age of 15, now has net worth of Rs 734332922490, his business...
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika's fans create stampede-like situation, go crazy at trailer launch event
The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film fails to beat 12th Fail, earns just Rs...
Delhi Pollution: Air quality plummets to 'severe+' category as AQI inches closer to 500 in Delhi-NCR, GRAP IV imposed
Meet man who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft for Rs 3320 crore, now he is..
Meet woman who couldn't become doctor due to tragedy, later cracked UPSC in first attempt, she is...
Meet man who started as salesman, travelled 85 km daily by bus, later built India's 4th largest pharma company, worth Rs
SC to hear today pleas seeking curbs to tackle air pollution as GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi
Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more
Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Tere Bina Na Guzara AE', watch
Meet woman who leads Rs 56360 crore company, daughter of India's richest female in engineering sector
Meet man who left home with only Rs 50, later built company worth Rs 17000 crore, his business is…
World’s most expensive watch costs Rs 465 crore, it is made by…
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live in India?
Kanguva box office collection day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol film just manages to cross Rs 50 crore in opening weekend
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection: Which film will cross Rs 500-crore mark first?
Which players will Mumbai Indians target in IPL 2025 mega auction?
'I'm the same weight...:' Sunita Williams shares health update after being stuck in space since months
No road tax, registration fees on electric vehicles in THIS Indian state till...
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil film has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
PCB set to sack Jason Gillespie; 52-year-old former Pakistan cricketer to assume role as head coach
After Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik, THIS Indonesian celeb’s private video leaked online
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur shows off her talent; netizens say 'you should be jailed for...'
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss first Test against Australia in Perth; Jasprit Bumrah to lead
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi from November 18: What's open, what's closed
'Need a full album': Man's hilarious mimicry singing of celebrities goes viral, watch video
Australian media's fascination with Virat Kohli continues as India great dominates frontpage with title of 'G.O.A.T'
'Tohar Lalla Badshah': A collaboration between Badshah and Manoj Tiwari you didn't see coming
Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina’s weight loss journey: Here’s how she lost over 50 kg in 12 months
WI vs ENG Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I live in India?
'I always believe...': Sudha Murty praises son-in-law Rishi Sunak's 'good Indian cultural values'
Allu Arjun impresses with his Hindi at Pushpa 2 trailer launch event in Patna, watch viral video
Matt Gaetz: From F-35 Fighter Jets to Attorney General Nomination Amid Sex Scandal Allegations
'I'm scared of him': Muhammad Ali's old video praising Mike Tyson goes viral, WATCH here
How 'Banana for Scale' meme found its way to Elon Musk's SpaceX starship rocket
Zomato delivery agent riding bike with her child melts hearts online, watch viral video
Man who mistakenly declared dead walks into his own prayer meet; here's what happened
VIRAL: In terrifying video, Leopard sneaks into house attacks pet dog in Mount Abu, check here
BCCI gives massive update on KL Rahul's availability for 1st Test vs Australia in Perth
'T20 mein teri...': Babar Azam gives death stare to trolls during Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I, WATCH viral video
Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai crime branch makes 25th arrest of Gujarati man from...
Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: 'Wildfire' Allu Arjun faces off against Fahadh Faasil in 'dhamakedaar, blockbuster' sequel
IPL 2025 auction: Full list of players with Rs 2 crore base price
'Jaya Bachchan, is that you?': Mukesh Khanna loses cool as he asks paps to keep quiet, netizens roast him in return
This Pakistani Influencer’s private video leaked online, days after Minahil Malik and Insha Rehman's clips
India break Pakistan's massive T20I world record, become first team in world to...
Meet 'first' Indian female entrepreneur, who runs Rs 917 crore business, not Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, she is...
Chhavi Mittal on Pati Patni Aur Baby, life after defeating cancer, why she rejected Bigg Boss 18: 'I can't handle..'
This is the biggest mall in Pakistan, built with Rs 315 crore, it is owned by...
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group sets up new centre, to play a key role in...
'Lost half my blood': Mike Tyson reveals he suffered near-death experience training for his fight against Jake Paul
Suriya's wife Jyotika calls Kanguva 'absolute cinematic experience': 'The first half an hour doesn’t work but...'
Meet beauty pageant winner who left modelling for UPSC exam, failed thrice, couldn’t afford coaching, then became...
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani, Dubai-based siblings to transfer Jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance for...
'He is under pressure': Glenn McGrath takes swipe at 'emotional' Virat Kohli, urges Australia to go hard against him
India's largest govt bank loses Rs 34984 crore in 4 days due to...
Meet orphan, an Indian, who used Google Earth to reunite with family, inspired Hollywood film, now runs business in...
Donald Trump, Elon Musk's relationship could break over THIS country, it is...
Why do you experience heartburn, diarrhoea during periods? Here's how to manage it
Vande Bharat passenger finds insects in meal, Railways takes action, imposes fine of Rs...
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei's son elected as Iran's next leader
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding card LEAKED online: couple to tie the knot on…
IIM Indore student gives tour of hostel room to her nani, watch heartwarming video
Meet Dharmendra’s ‘best friend’, next superstar after Rajesh Khanna, who was guarantee for hits; career ruined after...
Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru Expressway: Good news for commuters, Nitin Gadkari promises traffic relief in...
Akshay Kumar thinks THIS politician can be a ‘great actor’ in viral video; his answer will leave you in splits
Ranveer Singh talks about fatherhood for first time since Dua Padukone Singh’s birthday: ‘I wish I had…’
'Your input is...': Nirmala Sitharaman’s response to X user requesting 'relief' for middle class
'He's vicious, he's violent': Throwback video captures Donald Trump holding youngest son Barron Trump in his arms, WATCH
Budget-friendly smartphones under Rs 25000: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Nothing Phone 2a, Vivo T3 Pro and more
Caught on camera: Horse kicks woman off scooty on busy road, watch viral video
Here's how you can travel with your dog on Indian Railways: Check step-by-step guidelines
Tira beauty event: Nita Ambani's viral popcorn clutch, Isha Ambani's glittery bag catch eyeballs, they are worth...
Diljit Dosanjh gives befitting reply to Telangana govt’s 'no songs on alcohol' directive: ‘People can't digest how...'