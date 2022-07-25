Search icon
Rakhi Sawant's car causes traffic jam as she poses for paps on busy road

Rakhi Sawant’s car can be seen causing a huge traffic jam on a busy road while she was posing for the cameras.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make us laugh with her jokes. However, a video went viral in which Rakhi’s car can be seen causing a huge traffic jam on a busy road while she was posing for the cameras.

As soon as this video went viral, netizens started slamming her. One of the social media users wrote, “Road tera baap ka hai kya.” The second one said, “Chalan banwa diya tumne bhai, wait kro ab kl ka.” The third person requested Mumbai Police to look into the matter and take action against her. He said, “This is bad she cannot disturb traffic for common people, Mumbai police should take action on this.”

The fourth one said, “Ye ladayi karwayegii byi kisi dinn.” The fifth one commented, “
Case kro iss nautanki aurat par.” The sixth one wrote, “Itni mar marege na traffic wale pura amitabh bacchan utar dege.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajshree More (@nailartstudio_lokhndwala)

In another video, Rakhi can be seen showering rose petals on Adil at Mumbai airport. As soon as the video went viral, people objected and asked ‘who is going to clear the floor now.’ Another social media user wrote, “Sab kachara Karo .aur basket wahi pe faik do.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has some different, funny, absurd views on Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot. Sawant was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Durrani on Friday afternoon, and she shared her view on Ranveer. Rakhi stated that 'monkeys stole Singh's clothes.' Do you want to know more? 

Well, a few hours later, Rakhi was again spotted by the paps, and this time, Sawant was in high spirits. Rakhi stepped out of a building, and revealed, "Ranveer dost hai mera... usne mujhe I love you bola hai." Well, if you beleive that she's lying, then this time, you are wrong. Singh actually messaged her "Love you yaar." Well, Rakhi had sent her video about supporting Singh to his Instagram, and the latter acknowledged her support by saying, "I love you" then he wrote another message that says, "Rakhi Sawant you are a rockstar." This made Rakhi's day, and she was boasting about it like anything. 

